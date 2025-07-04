Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 07-06-26

This week’s newsletter focuses on perhaps the most succinct expression of government power at the state and federal levels: their budgets. In addition to deciding how your tax money is spent, they set the policies and priorities that direct our government for years to come.

And you have the power to maintain or change those policies, most notably through elections. God bless America.

***

Buckeye budget

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

There were some major developments this week in setting Ohio’s two-year, $60 billion state budget.

• The vetoes: Before signing the budget, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine penned 67 line-item vetoes. Reporter Avery Kreemer and I wrote this story breaking down the major items DeWine struck from the budget, and what he kept in.

- Read it for yourself. I went ahead and embedded DeWine’s full list of vetoes and his reasons for each here.

• Education: One of the largest and most consequential parts of the state budget is the funding of K-12 education. Reporter Eileen McClory has this breakdown of how local schools are impacted.

• Busing controversy: One particularly notable measure in the budget prohibits Dayton Public Schools students from using RTA bus passes to transfer at the downtown RTA hub. Here’s Eileen’s story on what that means for DPS.

• State of play: So what’s in the budget, and what happens next? Avery has this story on what is set to become law, and what vetoes Republicans the General Assembly may try to override.

‘Big, beautiful bill’

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

It was also a big week for the federal budget, which marks a huge political victory for President Donald Trump.

• The Senate: The U.S. Senate passed the budget bill Tuesday, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. Our man in D.C., Jamie Dupree, was there and wrote this story about how Ohioans played a central role in passing the bill.

• The House: The bill then had to get through reconciliation in the House. Jamie wrote this story on how Dayton-area members of Congress voted and what they had to say about their votes. One local rep flipped from a “no” to a “yes” on the budget.

• The President: Trump plans to sign the budget July 4 (remember, I’m writing this on Friday not today). The Associated Press has this great breakdown of what’s in the bill that passed Congress.

• Medicaid breakout: One of the most debated aspects of the bill was its effect on people on Medicaid. Our reporter Sydney Dawes looked at what’s in the passed budget and what it means for Ohioans on Medicaid. Read it here.

- Sydney writes a weekly roundup of federal actions and policies and how they impact southwest Ohio. Read the latest installment here.