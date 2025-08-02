Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 08-03-25

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.

This week, that includes our exclusive analysis comparing private school and public school test scores, and our investigation into the events leading up to the tragic death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum Jr.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Do private schools offer Ohio students a better education?

Changes by state lawmakers to school voucher eligibility in recent years has led to a massive expansion in the program that allows families to use taxpayer dollars to send their kids to private school. Parents have school choice but limited information to help them make that choice. Our education reporter Eileen McClory is working to help with that.

• Some background: Private school vouchers now cost the state of Ohio about $1 billion a year.

• Our analysis: Our reporters spent months gathering and analyzing datasets from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and talking to experts to create the best comparison available to parents of private and public schools. Read about how and why we did our analysis here.

• Key finding: Of the 17 private schools located in the lowest performing local school districts, all but one private school outscored the public school districtwide average in English Language Arts (ELA) and math.

• Other key finding: In higher-performing districts — some of which lose a large number of kids to private schools — only one of the nine private schools outscored the public districts in ELA and math.

• Search the data: Go here to search the data to compare proficiency test scores in English Language Arts and math from area private schools to those in the districts those schools are located in.

• The full story: Read the full story here, including caveats on comparing test data from private and public schools, reaction from private and public schools, and input from experts on what studies say about how such schools stack up.

‘His death was very tragic, and preventable’

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

We have been aggressively reporting on what led to the death of a 7-year-old special needs boy in Dayton. Today we bring you the latest on what we have found, from reporters Cornelius Frolik and Kristen Spicker.

• The case: After initially reporting the boy missing, police say the boyfriend of Hershall Creachbaum Jr. led them to his remains and admitted to punching the boy the day before his death weeks prior. Here’s a timeline of our initial reporting.

• A violent backstory: The boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, has a long history of criminal charges involving violence. Go here for a story on his history, and a look at what we know about police and children services involvement with the family.

• Dayton police: Dayton police say they were called to Hershall’s home three times in recent months before his presumed remains were found on July 12.

• Children Services: Records indicate some children services agency had an open case on the family. “We believe that Children Services failed this child,” said an attorney representing Hershall’s estate.

• Takoda: Hershall’s death comes three years after a reforms enacted in state law and police policy following the death of Takoda Collins. Go here for our story on those reforms and what we know about how they relate to this case.

• More to come: There are still a lot of unanswered questions and we will continue to dig into what happened. Reach out with any information or questions for our reporters.