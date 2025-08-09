Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 08-10-25

This week, that includes a look at the debate over keeping backyard chickens in area communities, and our back-to-school coverage continues with a look at the evolution of school lunch.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

***

The great poultry debate

Should residents in urban and suburban areas be allowed to keep chickens on their property? What if it’s not as livestock, but as pets? Today, we look at this growing debate in this story by Jen Balfuf.

• Growing trend: An expert tells Jen that the popularity of backyard chickens has seen two spikes in recent years, one during COVID and the other as egg prices soared.

• Pros: Backyard chickens offer a variety of benefits, from fresh eggs or meat to natural pest control and fertilizer for gardens.

• Cons: Opponents are concerned about the affect on property values in addition to potential odor or predator problems.

• Count your chickens: Jen’s story includes a list of communities in area counties that allow backyard chickens, including five in Montgomery and Greene counties.

• But, what if?: Residents in Kettering are challenging that city’s ordinance, saying it isn’t clear if chickens and ducks are allowed if they aren’t used for food, but as pets.

• The full (s)coop: Sorry, couldn’t resist at least one more chicken pun. Go here for Jen’s full story, including tips on maintaining a backyard coops and more on the recent debate to allow chickens in area communities.

What are schools feeding your kids?

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Square, tasteless pizzas. No-bake cookies. Impossible to open milk cartons. Oh yes, I remember school lunches well. In high school (Wayne High School in Huber Heights), I ate nothing but breadsticks every day for lunch my last year there. Well, things have changed, reporter Eileen McClory found in this report.

• Healthier: Modern school lunches are significantly healthier than the past. Schools have strict regulations on how much sodium and fat can be included in a school lunch. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees school lunch and breakfast, limited added sugar. Meals have to include whole grains, protein, vegetables and fruits.

• More options: Kids now have access to salads. General Tso’s chicken is a popular dish at one school. Another serves tiki masala. The classics are still chicken nuggets and pizza, but even those are reportedly healthier and better.

• Popular: School nutrition experts say many kids who started eating school lunch when it was universally free during COVID just kept at it because the kids liked the food and the parents like the price.

• Feeding kids: Nearly 766,000 children across Ohio qualified for a free lunch last school year, according the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, based either on their Medicaid or SNAP status. Another 61,862 students qualified for a reduced price school lunch.

• Changing rules: Last year, Ohio expanded the number of students who qualify for school lunch to students who qualify for Medicaid. But changes to Medicaid and food stamp eligibility under the Trump administration could lead some kids to lose eligibility.

• The full story: Go here for the full story, including lots of interviews with area school nutritionists about how they work to balance nutritional guidelines and kids’ tastes.