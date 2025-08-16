Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 08-17-25

This week, that includes a walking tour of public art in downtown Dayton, and an in-depth explanation of how and why Ohio is redrawing its congressional district boundaries amid the national debate over redistricting.

Downtown art: A walking tour

Credit: DION JOHNSON Credit: DION JOHNSON

After several pieces of public art were added downtown for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in May, we decided to do a comprehensive look at downtown art. Our reporters scoured the city streets with cameras. Here’s what they found.

• Vibrancy: From murals, to sculptures, to vinyl wraps on utility boxes and more, our reporters found a downtown chock full of vibrant art, including lots of whimsy and celebration.

• History: Many pieces celebrate our city’s history, including statues of past presidents and others honoring the Wright brothers.

• In memoriam: Some pieces create space for reflection, such as the Oregon District shooting memorial and a mural to remember people who died by suicide.

• Quote: “We’re full of inventors and creators, and I think the walls in our public spaces need to reflect that,” - Tiffany Clark, local artist and founder of Mural Machine who completed her 100th mural in 2019.

• See for yourself: We created an interactive map you can use to walk the downtown area and see the art for yourself. Think of it as a free, open-air art gallery. You can access the map here.

Ohio drawing new congressional maps

Credit: Julie Carr Smyth Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

Ohio’s elected leaders are constitutionally required this year to redraw the state’s 15 congressional district boundaries. Our statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer did an in-depth analysis of why that’s happening now and how the process will work.

• Backdrop: Redistricting is in the national spotlight because of efforts like California and Texas to redraw congressional boundaries that attempt to give one political party an edge in next year’s mid-term elections.

• Ohio’s different: Ohio is the only state constitutionally required to redraw its congressional maps this year. The goal is to create maps that last through the 2030 election.

• The process: Ohio’s constitution lays out a three-stage process for drawing maps. It’s complicated, and Avery’s story has a full explanation. But essentially there are three stages involving first the Ohio General Assembly, then an Ohio Redistricting Commission, then state lawmakers again. Each step aims to create a map with bipartisan support. If they fail in all three steps, lawmakers can create temporary maps that are only good for two election cycles.

• The past: Ohio voters in 2018 amended the state constitution to create the current redistricting process which was first put into action in 2021. It didn’t work as intended. Ohio Republicans created a map. Democrats opposed it and voting rights groups filed lawsuits. In the end, Ohio ended up with a temporary map. That’s why they are trying again this year.

• The politics: Republicans hold all the cards, since they have supermajorities in the Ohio General Assembly and hold every key statewide office. Some are pushing for Ohio GOP leaders to gerrymander the districts in an effort to pick up a couple more seats, while Democrats hope they seek a bipartisan map that actually cedes a couple seats.

• The full story: Go here for the full story, including perspective from lawmakers and voting rights groups about how this year’s process might shake out.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Go here for more from our special reporting project explaining the inner-workings of Ohio statehouse politics.