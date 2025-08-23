Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 08-24-25

This week, that includes an investigation into the personal wealth of area members of Congress, and a look at how Dayton-area companies and institutions use artificial intelligence.

How rich is your congressman?

We had reporter David Levinthal look into how our area senators and congressmen make their money, and just how wealthy they are. This kind of investigation is important not only to make sure public servants aren’t using their public office to get rich, but also so voters have a fuller picture of those representing them in Washington D.C.

• Our analysis: Federal lawmakers were required this month to file financial disclosures, which include assets save for one’s primary residence and income other than their $174,000 congressional salary. We obtained these reports for Ohio’s two senators and our area members of Congress.

• Backdrop: This comes amid heightened public interest in the personal finances of public officials — and the potential for abuses and conflicts-of-interest. There are bipartisan calls for limits on federal lawmakers buying and selling stocks because of their ability to influence the market.

- U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes all of Warren County), earlier this year confirmed to the Dayton Daily News that he sold his individual stocks after a violation of congressional rules in late 2024.

• One-percenter: Our new investigation found Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno made a fortune with his Cleveland-area car dealership that he parlayed into vast property and investment holdings. While he apparently no longer owns the dealership, his assets and investments total potentially well over a quarter billion dollars.

• Working class Jim: At the other end of the spectrum is Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, who owns little more than a checking and savings account and makes miniscule royalties from a couple books he wrote.

• The full story: Go here for the whole story, including the finances of Sen. Jon Husted, as well as Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and others.

How Dayton uses AI

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing our society and economy. So Tom Gnau set out to research how it’s being used in the Dayton area. Here’s what he found.

• Defense: The Air Force Research Lab, University of Dayton Research Institute and other area defense research firms are on the cutting edge of using AI to change how war is fought. Developments of the X-62A experimental airplane last year saw several breakthroughs in autonomous air-to-air combat.

• Medicine: Local researchers are using AI sensors to improve detection of cancer. Premier Health physicians use AI for an array of purposes, from helping to document doctor-patient encounters by generating detailed notes in draft form, to perusing reams of data that would be difficult for humans to process, and doing all of it 24-7.

• Retail: Local companies like Stratacache are using AI to monitory shopper habits and predict consumer behavior.

• Key quote: “It’s a monstrously large opportunity,” said Chris Riegel, Stratacache founder and CEO. “For anybody who’s out there trying to understand it, it’s worth researching and learning more about because there will be world-changing industries coming from it.”

• More: There is a lot more to Tom’s story, including how local marketing firms are using AI and how investments firms are putting their money behind AI. Go here for the full story.