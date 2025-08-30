Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 08-31-25

This week, that includes our investigation into a new state law about Ohio villages, as well as a look at why homeless people insist in forming encampments instead of going to shelters.

Villages at risk

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

After reporting on the passage of a new state law requiring Ohio villages to justify their existence, reporter Avery Kreemer spent time driving across southwest Ohio. Avery visited local, small villages to talk to people about how they feel about their communities. He also investigated how the law applied to them. Here are his findings.

• The law: House Bill 331 passed by the Ohio General Assembly late last year with near-unanimous bipartisan support. The new law requires every Ohio county to audit its villages after every decennial census and apply a two-part test.

• Part 1: The audit will check whether villages are providing at least five out of the 10 following services: police protection, firefighting services, emergency medical services, garbage collection, water service, sewer service, road maintenance, parks or recreation services, human services, or a village-operated library.

• Part 2: It mandates that at least one certified candidate appear on the ballot for each elected village position — which can include mayors, clerks, councils, commissions and boards of public affairs — over the course of the decade.

• Our findings: Avery reviewed elections records and found dozens of area villages have already failed the second part.

• Consequences: Failing either part will lead to a referendum on the ballot after the 2030 census asking village residents if the village should continue to exist.

• Video: Avery and videographer David Sherman traveled across the region to create a video of some local small villages and talk to leaders in Clifton, one of the villages on the chopping block.

• Quote: “It’d be devastating. It chills us to think about somebody outside, unconnected, making decisions about all this quaintness and this beauty and this history. I shudder to think about that,” said a Clifton councilman.

• Full story: Go here for the full story, including a list and map of villages facing possible dissolution and the argument from the bill’s sponsor on why he believes this measure is good for residents and taxpayers.

What to do about homeless encampments

The city of Dayton has struggled with what to do about homeless encampments that pop up around the city just as quickly as the city clears them out. Reporter Cornelius Frolik visited a homeless encampment to ask people why they were there and not a shelter, and talked to people who advocate for the homeless about how to address the situation.

• The news: On Aug. 6, employees with multiple city of Dayton departments, including police and public works, cleared a homeless encampment at McIntosh park, which is located at West Riverview and Orth avenues in northwest Dayton, across the river from downtown. People had been living in the park for months.

• Zoom out: Montgomery County continues to see an increase in the number of individuals sleeping unsheltered. This year’s count saw 111 people sleeping outside of shelters and homes, a nearly 21% increase from the 2024 count.

- This was the highest tally of unsheltered individuals since at least 2015, possibly longer.

• Tina’s view: Tina E., who some people call “Mama,” said she was one of about 10 people who lived at the encampment along Orth Avenue on a regular basis. Tina said homeless shelters are overcrowded and the facilities are a bad environment. She said residents in her encampment look out for each other, take shifts to guard their belongings and share food and supplies.

- “It’s a tight-knit family,” she said. “We’re family out here.”

• Advocates’ view: Some advocates say they believe Dayton, and other cities, should suspend encampment sweeps or minimize the disruption and harm they cause by following national best practices.

- “We believe that removals of encampments could be handled much better,” said Heather Wilson, program services director with Miami Valley Housing Opportunities.

• The city’s view: “We want to approach this complicated issue with the appropriate compassion, but we cannot ignore health and safety issues brought upon by encampments,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

• The full story: Go here for the full story, including thoughts from encampment residents and homelessness advocates on what could be done about the situation.