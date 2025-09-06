Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 09-07-25

After years of talking about skyrocketing property taxes, let’s look at what can actually be done about it.
An $824 unvoted tax increase
Credit: Nick Graham
Since 2023, when county reappraisals sent property values soaring in Montgomery, Greene and Butler counties, there has been a lot of talk about bringing tax relief to property owners. And so far, little action. We set out to find out what could be done.
• Our analysis: We analyzed county tax data to find what areas had the biggest increase. Some communities had large tax increases because they voted for new levies. That’s fine, that’s how democracy works. But we found some of the areas with the largest increases had no new levies.
• Lemon Twp.: We discovered that Lemon Twp., south of Middletown, saw an average 32% tax hike without any vote from residents.
• Shawn Wright: Reporter Bryn Dippold visited Lemon Twp. and spoke to residents there. She met Shawn Wright, mother of five, whose tax bill went up $824 from two years ago. She showed us her tax bill, which we compared to her previous bills to pinpoint what was driving her taxes up.
• The culprit: The overwhelming increase to her taxes went to Monroe Local Schools (ironic side note: She homeschooled her children). The reason her school taxes increased without any new levies is a quirk in Ohio law called the 20-mill floor.
• Zoom out: This is not unique to Wright or Lemon Twp. In Montgomery County, school districts at the 20-mill floor saw tax increases more than twice the countywide average. In Greene and Butler counties, nearly all school districts are at the 20-mill floor and saw larger tax increases.
• Reform efforts: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has a working group that is supposed to propose property tax reforms at the end of this month. Lawmakers have proposed numerous measures to lower property taxes, but few deal with the 20-mill floor, even though county auditors themselves say that is the problem.
- “We have been screaming from mountaintops, that’s what needs capped,” Clark County Auditor Hillary Hamilton told me.
• Taxes, explained: So what is the 20-mill floor? Go here for the full story, including a graphic explaining how property taxes work, a side-by-side comparison of Wright’s tax bill before and after reappraisal, and perspective from state and local leaders.
‘The purpose is too important to just sit on the sidelines’
The exploits of Larry Connor are pretty epic. From the time he piloted the first, all-private mission to the International Space Station to riding to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. His latest exploit has an element of danger, but also seeks to save lives endangered by war.
• Larry Connor: Connor is the founder and managing partner of The Connor Group, a real estate investment firm with billions of dollars in holdings across the U.S. Read about his previous adventures here.
• Ukraine: Connor took three trips in the past two years to the front lines of the war in Ukraine — the last one concluding just over a week ago — involving him in a humanitarian project that has empowered everyday Ukrainian citizens and helped save countless lives.
• TFA: Connor traveled with Task Force Antal, a non-profit organization that delivers life-saving trauma kits to people in the towns and villages that are under siege along the 700-mile eastern front of the war.
• First-hand view: Connor accompanied TFA to towns devastated by war, to learn more about and raise awareness of the group’s work.
• Quote: “It was an eye-opening, inspirational trip, based not only on the incredible work that TFA is doing but also on the resolve of the amazing Ukrainian people. They are ingenious, gritty, tough and persevering. Once you are around them, you understand their fight,” Connor said.
• Calls to action: Connor is calling for people to join him supporting TFA, and to support Ukraine in its war against Russian invasion.
• The full story: Connor gave an exclusive interview to our reporter Tom Archdeacon. Go here to read Arch’s column relaying Connor’s experiences.