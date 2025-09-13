Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 09-14-25 - Clone

I hope you like data-driven investigations and accountability journalism, because that’s what we have for you this week.
Dayton Daily News investigates: Nonprofit executive compensation
Earlier this year, our reporters revealed that the Dayton Art Institute gave its executives sizeable pay raises in recent years while the organization faced financial challenges that led to them cutting staff. In response, the leader of the organization announced he will take a pay cut.
This led us to wonder about other area nonprofits, so we launched a monthslong investigation into executive compensation at the area’s largest nonprofits. Here’s what we found:
• Revenue down, pay up: We identified 20 nonprofits that increased their executive pay from 2021 to 2023 despite seeing revenue losses from 2021 to 2023. Read that story here, including responses from nonprofit leaders about why they say pay raises were necessary.
• Schools stick out: From Wittenberg to Wilberforce to Hobart’s welding institute, area private school leaders’ pay rose as their revenues declined. Read that story here.
• Top earner: CareSource paid its CEO $12 million in 2023, a year when the Dayton-based health insurer recorded a drop in revenues of more than $1 billion. He was by far the highest-paid nonprofit executive in our region. Read that story, with CareSource’s response, here.
• Funding challenges: Area nonprofits face financial headwinds. The Trump administration’s efforts to cut the federal budget includes trimming spending on nonprofits. Without government grants, roughly 72% of Ohio nonprofits would be at risk of operating at a loss, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute. Read that story here.
• Search: We made a list of 100 of the largest nonprofits in our region, and how much they pay their top executive. Find that here.
• Behind the byline: Go here for more on how and why we did our investigation, and some of the limits to our analysis.
• The whole package: Go here to see all of this reporting in one place.
ICE data shows massive behind-the-scenes enforcement increase in Ohio
President Donald Trump on the campaign trail pledged “the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States.” And while we’ve seen large immigration enforcement efforts in other states, it has been unclear how much efforts have stepped up in Ohio – until now.
• The data: We analyzed data provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request to the Deportation Data Project. It includes information on ICE apprehensions, detentions and more from mid-2023 to July 28 of this year.
• What we found: Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Ohio skyrocketed in the first six months of this year to nearly double the number in all of 2024 under President Joe Biden.
• Out of sight: This increased enforcement may not be visible to the public because instead of high-profile raids or sweeps in Ohio cities, federal agents are scooping up people from local jails, many of whom are awaiting trial or release.
• Local jails stand out: The 100 ICE detainers at the Montgomery County Jail through June this year is more than double the number from the first half of 2024, the data shows, putting the local jail near the highest in the state for detainers.
• Critic’s reaction: “(Trump) promised to focus on dangerous people and serious criminals, and the people he’s deporting mostly have no criminal record,” said Lynn Tramonte, founder and executive director of the Ohio Immigration Alliance. “When they do have a criminal record, it’s for traffic violations.”
• Sheriff’s reaction: “Don’t sneak into this country and think I’m okay with that. If you’re okay with it, good for you,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “I never see these people when an illegal rapes somebody, murders somebody, steals from somebody, or smuggles drugs into this country.”
• The full story: Go here for the full story, including Ohio’s numbers on deportations and how many of those apprehended by ICE in Ohio are charged with or convicted of a crime.