Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 09-14-25 - Clone

This week, that includes our in-depth package of stories analyzing pay trends for area nonprofit executives, and our investigation into immigration enforcement data that reveals a huge (but largely unseen by the public) increase in ICE arrests in Ohio.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com , or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Dayton Daily News investigates: Nonprofit executive compensation

Earlier this year, our reporters revealed that the Dayton Art Institute gave its executives sizeable pay raises in recent years while the organization faced financial challenges that led to them cutting staff. In response, the leader of the organization announced he will take a pay cut.

This led us to wonder about other area nonprofits, so we launched a monthslong investigation into executive compensation at the area’s largest nonprofits. Here’s what we found:

• Revenue down, pay up: We identified 20 nonprofits that increased their executive pay from 2021 to 2023 despite seeing revenue losses from 2021 to 2023. Read that story here, including responses from nonprofit leaders about why they say pay raises were necessary.

• Schools stick out: From Wittenberg to Wilberforce to Hobart’s welding institute, area private school leaders’ pay rose as their revenues declined. Read that story here.

• Top earner: CareSource paid its CEO $12 million in 2023, a year when the Dayton-based health insurer recorded a drop in revenues of more than $1 billion. He was by far the highest-paid nonprofit executive in our region. Read that story, with CareSource’s response, here.

• Funding challenges: Area nonprofits face financial headwinds. The Trump administration’s efforts to cut the federal budget includes trimming spending on nonprofits. Without government grants, roughly 72% of Ohio nonprofits would be at risk of operating at a loss, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute. Read that story here.

• Search: We made a list of 100 of the largest nonprofits in our region, and how much they pay their top executive. Find that here.

• Behind the byline: Go here for more on how and why we did our investigation, and some of the limits to our analysis.

• The whole package: Go here to see all of this reporting in one place.