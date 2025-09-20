Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 09-20-25

Last week, we investigated nonprofit executive compensation. This week, we look at the pay and performance of those in charge of our largest area cities.
Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.
This week, that includes our investigation revealing that Dayton’s city manager hasn’t had a performance review in years, and another installment of our ongoing series exploring how immigrants shape the Dayton region.
Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.
Dayton city manager’s pay rises with no performance reviews
Dayton’s city manager has gone without an annual performance evaluation for three years as her pay has steadily risen, our investigation found.
• Payroll Project: Every year, we assemble payroll data for area governments as part of the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project. You can search payroll data going back several years here.
• This year: This year, we used Ohio public records laws to obtain from the city of Dayton any records of performance evaluations for City Manager Shelley Dickstein, the city’s highest paid employee. We found there hasn’t been one for years.
• But still: Dickstein’s pay has continued to increase, despite her not receiving a review. She is also getting max deferred compensation, even though her employment agreement says that is “subject to a satisfactory performance review.”
• By comparison: We decided to compare Dayton to its largest suburbs, Kettering and Beavercreek. Records show both of those cities do annual reviews of their top executives, including praise and criticisms you can read in the story.
• Responsibility: Dayton’s form of government vests oversight of city functions with the city manager, making oversight of the city manager one of the elected city commissioners’ core responsibilities.
• The full story: Go here for the full story, including reactions from city commissioners to our reporting, details on performance and pay at Beavercreek and Kettering, and perspective from an expert on city governance.
Making Dayton Home
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
A thriving immigrant community contributes greatly to the culture and economy of the Dayton region, as reporter Sydney Dawes writes in her latest part of our Making Dayton Home series.
• Dayton’s immigrants: Previous reporting by Sydney explored who is coming to the Dayton region, where they are coming from, why they are coming here, challenges they face and how local leaders say they are filling a need.
• The latest: Our new installment looks at how immigrants are a cornerstone to Main Street businesses, and how cultural events contribute to the economy and culture of the region.
• Key stat: Despite making up just 14.3% of the U.S. population in 2023, immigrants accounted for 23.6% of entrepreneurs and 25% of all new businesses.
• Quote: “They are anchors to the community. A Hispanic-owned restaurant isn’t just a place to eat — it’s a community hub. I think if those don’t exist, we don’t have a heartbeat. We have businesses, but we don’t have warmth. We don’t have vibrancy.”
• Festivals: A study released last year by Americans for the Arts and CultureWorks found that Dayton was attracting people from outside Montgomery County, in large part, due to cultural events, with 77% of survey respondents claiming that as the primary purpose of their visit.
• More to come: Look for more reporting from Sydney this week, including profiles of immigrant-owned businesses (and mouth-watering photos from some of the restaurants).
• Making Dayton Home: We are compiling all the stories from the Making Dayton Home series here. Previous reporting includes photos and videos of immigrants’ stories.