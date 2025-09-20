Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 09-20-25

This week, that includes our investigation revealing that Dayton’s city manager hasn’t had a performance review in years, and another installment of our ongoing series exploring how immigrants shape the Dayton region.

Dayton city manager’s pay rises with no performance reviews

Dayton’s city manager has gone without an annual performance evaluation for three years as her pay has steadily risen, our investigation found.

• Payroll Project: Every year, we assemble payroll data for area governments as part of the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project. You can search payroll data going back several years here.

• This year: This year, we used Ohio public records laws to obtain from the city of Dayton any records of performance evaluations for City Manager Shelley Dickstein, the city’s highest paid employee. We found there hasn’t been one for years.

• But still: Dickstein’s pay has continued to increase, despite her not receiving a review. She is also getting max deferred compensation, even though her employment agreement says that is “subject to a satisfactory performance review.”

• By comparison: We decided to compare Dayton to its largest suburbs, Kettering and Beavercreek. Records show both of those cities do annual reviews of their top executives, including praise and criticisms you can read in the story.

• Responsibility: Dayton’s form of government vests oversight of city functions with the city manager, making oversight of the city manager one of the elected city commissioners’ core responsibilities.

• The full story: Go here for the full story, including reactions from city commissioners to our reporting, details on performance and pay at Beavercreek and Kettering, and perspective from an expert on city governance.