Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 09-27-25

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com , or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Families await justice 3 years after quadruple homicide

Three years ago, four people were shot to death in their Butler Twp. homes. Their neighbor, Stephen A. Marlow, is charged with the crime. But the case is stalled indefinitely over concerns about whether Marlow is competent to stand trial. Reporter Aimee Hancock spoke to the victims’ families and experts for a story about the tragic toll of such cases.

• The victims: Marlow is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla, along with 82-year-old Clyde Knox and his 78-year-old wife Sally, at their respective Hardwicke Place homes.

• Marlow: Marlow pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in December 2022. He was jailed for a year before being committed to Summit Behavioral Health in late 2023 where he has been hospitalized since.

• Prior arrest: Marlow was placed on community control for five years in 2020 after he drove to a friend’s house, entered his home and threatened him with a gun apparently while suffering delusions. That community control was terminated in 2022, six months before the Butler Twp. homicides.

• Delusions: In a lengthy manifesto written by Marlow in the months prior to the August 2022 shootings, he asserts he is the victim of a global terror network that attacks using “telepathic ventriloquism,” even implicating neighbors near his parent’s Haverstraw Avenue home as being in on the conspiracy.

• Justice delayed: Aimee’s reporting found excessive trial delays can negatively impact both victims and the accused by eroding evidence and memories, imposing financial and emotional hardship, and undermining public trust in the legal system.

• Fair trial: “The point is not to prevent people with mental illness from having trials, the point is to make sure that it’s fair,” a forensic psychiatrist notes. “Plenty of people go to trial with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, delusional disorder and depression, but they have to have a level of understanding the nature and objectives of the proceedings to cooperate with their lawyer.”

• The families: Victims’ families describe the frustration of attending Marlow’s competency hearings, only to hear updates about the defendant’s day-to-day routine at Summit, including his tendency to choose playing checkers or volleyball over going to therapy sessions.