Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-05-25

While the federal government has ground to a halt, local governments are going to voters asking for more money.
Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.
This week that includes our coverage of how the federal government shutdown is impacting the Dayton region; and a look at whether concerns over property taxes and inflation could spell trouble for levies on the November ballot.
Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.
Federal government: Closed
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Congress failed last week to meet the deadline to pass a bill to keep the federal government funded. This led to a government shutdown that started Wednesday and — as of this writing — shows little sign of ending. Our reporters reveal how that is impacting our region.
• Wright-Patt: Thousands of workers did not go to work Wednesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other federal installations in the region, the first day of a government shutdown. Reporter Tom Gnau has this story about what the shutdown means for local federal installations.
• Furloughs: Some 75% of civilian employees working at the headquarters of the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson are eligible for a furlough during the shutdown, a command spokeswoman indicated Wednesday in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News.
• Museums: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and the National Aviation Hall of Fame was closed Wednesday due to lack of government appropriations.
• Social Security: When it comes to Social Security, the effects depend on whether you are already receiving benefits. Danny Susco breaks that down in this story.
• Blame game: While local federal workers aren’t getting paid, members of Congress are still collecting a paycheck while each party blames the other. Jamie Dupree has comment from Ohio’s delegation in Washington D.C., including one senator who says: “We don’t deserve a paycheck.”
• ‘Double-whammy’: For the technology-focused Air and Space forces, government shutdowns represent a “double whammy,” said Michael Gessel, vice president of federal government programs for the Dayton Development Coalition. Here’s a look at how the funding impasse impacts missions at WPAFB.
• Exemptions: “Command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities required to support national or military requirements” are also excepted from a government shutdown, a Department of Defense planning document obtained by the Dayton Daily News says.
• Not looking good: Following a failed vote Friday, senators quickly headed for the exits of the Capitol, expecting no more votes over the weekend and showing few signs of any real progress towards ending the congressional standoff. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the chamber would close for legislative business next week.
Biggest tax increases on ballot
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election. Early voting starts Tuesday. Today we start a series of special reports explaining everything on the ballot, beginning with non-school tax issues (look for a roundup of school levies next week).
• Headwinds: Reporters London Bishop and Jessica Orozco talked to voters about how concerns about property taxes and inflation may impact how they vote on tax increase. Go here for that story.
• Largest tax hike: The largest local tax ask on the November ballot is a 5-year, 6-mill levy for streets, roads and bridges in Jefferson Twp. It would cost $210 for every $100,000 of property value and generate $661,534.
• Runner up: Franklin, in Warren County, is asking for an additional 4.9-mill continuing operating levy to fund fire and EMS operations, which would cost $172 for each $100,000 of appraised home value and is estimated to collect $1.8 million a year.
• Butler County: The largest levy in Butler County is a continuing 6.5-mill levy for fire and EMS service in Ross Twp. It would cost $228 for every $100,000 of property value. Officials have said they intend to discontinue two current levies, so the net effect will be $125 per $100,000 in value.
• Miami County: In Pleasant Hill/Newton Twp. voters will be asked to greenlight an additional tax of 5.73 mills for five years for fire, ambulance and EMS would generate $649,753 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $201.
• Sales tax: Clark County has the only sales tax on the ballot, a 20-year, 0.5% sales and use tax to build a new county jail and public safety building.
• Income tax: The city of Xenia is asking voters to approve a 5-year, 0.24% increase in income tax for streets and public ways. The village of Verona also has a 1% income tax on the ballot.
• Dayton hospital levy: A proposed 1-mill levy to fund a new hospital in West Dayton isn’t one of the largest on local ballots, but it’s one of the more controversial. If passed, it is projected to raise about $2 million annually for 10 years, costing the owner of $100,000 home about $35 per year. Go here for an analysis of the measure, including perspective from supporters and opponents.
• Full list: Go here for a full list of new taxes and renewal levies on the November ballot in Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.
• More to come: Next week, I’ll compile a roundup of school tax issues on the November ballot. Go to our Election 2025 page for all of our reporting on races and issues in the November election.