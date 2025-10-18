Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-19-25

We know from previous Dayton Daily News reporting that federal, civilian employment makes up a huge share of our local workforce. And as the shutdown drags on, many of them aren’t getting paid and government services are unavailable.
Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.
We will continue with ongoing coverage of the federal shutdown, but this week I’d like to highlight a couple other stories with very local impact: The Ohio governor’s attempt to shut down legal intoxicating hemp sales across the state, and what’s at stake in local school board races.
Intoxicating hemp
Credit: Bryant Billing
In just a couple years, Ohio’s intoxicating hemp industry has grown from relative obscurity to ubiquity. These days, you see signs for THC products all over the place. This worries Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, since the products are virtually unregulated. But now that the state has let the industry grow so big, DeWine is learning efforts to rein it in may prove difficult.
Here’s the latest from our reporting.
• The ban: DeWine two weeks ago issued an executive order banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products across the state. This followed years of DeWine unsuccessfully pushing state lawmakers to take action.
• Clap back: Hours after the ban went into effect Tuesday, a Franklin Count judge suspended the order in response to a lawsuit from retailers.
• View from the street: Retailers say the legal sale of intoxicating hemp has grown to a multi-billion dollar industry supporting tens of thousand of jobs. Our reporters talked to local businesses who say they support regulation, but DeWine’s blanket ban has a deep cost for dozens of local businesses.
- “This kind of an industry doesn’t happen by accident — it has supporters, backers," said Raychel Loney, general manager of the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse in Dayton. “Ohio’s economy is boosted by these kind of innovative drinks and stuff like that.”
• Explainer: What is intoxicating hemp? How is it different than marijuana, which is now legal for adult use? And does DeWine have the authority to take such unilateral action? We have that and more in this in-depth explainer.
• What’s next: DeWine’s order was supposed to be effect for 90 days. But the judge’s order put it on hold for 14 days. DeWine hopes this pressures state lawmakers to take action. The explainer above has a summary of proposed bills, noting that one has already unanimously passed the state Senate but is mired in a House committee.
School board races heating up
We are seeing a surge in interest in people running for area school board races in the November election. Here’s what you need to know.
• Big picture: School districts that rarely see a contested race and historically have had to appoint people to the board to meet their numbers are now seeing more people campaigning than open seats.
• Zoom in: With seven people vying for four seats on the Dayton Public Schools board, that race is one of the most competitive in the area. Xenia also has a crowded school board race, and is under scrutiny over its handling of teachers’ comments about Charlie Kirk.
• The why: We sent surveys to 162 school board candidates in contested races in the six-county region asking about their motivations and priorities. Their responses are summarized in this story by education reporter Eileen McClory.
• Full list: At the bottom of Eileen’s story is a list of all the contested school board races on the November ballot.
• Voters Guide: Our Voters Guide includes responses from hundreds of candidates for local officer on their positions and platforms. Use it to help make an informed vote.
• Elections 2025: All of our elections coverage is free. Go here for tips on how to follow all of it.