Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-19-25

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.

We will continue with ongoing coverage of the federal shutdown, but this week I'd like to highlight a couple other stories with very local impact: The Ohio governor's attempt to shut down legal intoxicating hemp sales across the state, and what's at stake in local school board races.

Intoxicating hemp

In just a couple years, Ohio’s intoxicating hemp industry has grown from relative obscurity to ubiquity. These days, you see signs for THC products all over the place. This worries Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, since the products are virtually unregulated. But now that the state has let the industry grow so big, DeWine is learning efforts to rein it in may prove difficult.

School board races heating up

We are seeing a surge in interest in people running for area school board races in the November election. Here’s what you need to know.