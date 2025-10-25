Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-26-25

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.

This week, that includes a look at the cultural and political contributions of our local Hindu community, as well as key races to watch in the November election.

And if you are impacted by the shutdown, we would like to hear from you. Please fill out our survey. Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

‘The world is one family’ Celebrating Hindu community’s contributions

Last week, Hindus around the world celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu holiday. We took the opportunity to explore how the local Hindu community is enriching local culture, and gaining increasing prominence on the political stage.

Election 2025: Races to watch

The Nov. 4 election is fast approaching. There are nearly 70 city, village and township races on the ballot in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.