Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-26-25

The federal government shutdown drags on, with dire impacts to local families and businesses. And both sides appear dug in, according to our guy in D.C.
We continue to cover the local impacts of federal policies, and the big local stories as well.
Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.
This week, that includes a look at the cultural and political contributions of our local Hindu community, as well as key races to watch in the November election.
And if you are impacted by the shutdown, we would like to hear from you. Please fill out our survey.
Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.
‘The world is one family’ Celebrating Hindu community’s contributions
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Last week, Hindus around the world celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu holiday. We took the opportunity to explore how the local Hindu community is enriching local culture, and gaining increasing prominence on the political stage.
• Diwali: This article explains how local Hindus celebrate Diwali, and how they hope to help others understand their religion.
• Upcoming event: The India Club of Greater Dayton will host its annual Diwali Community Celebration Nov. 8 at Sinclair Community College. Find details on how to go at the bottom of this story.
• Politics: This is a look at how local Hindu Americans exemplify the growing prominence of Hinduism on the state and national stage. Examples from our area include the Republican frontrunner for Ohio governor, America’s second lady, and the first Hindu elected to the Ohio Senate.
• Ideas and Voices: In this week’s Ideas & Voices, contributors share their experience with the recent holiday and the importance of cross-cultural and interfaith connection.
Election 2025: Races to watch
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
The Nov. 4 election is fast approaching. There are nearly 70 city, village and township races on the ballot in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.
• Races to watch: Here’s my write-up of the major municipal and township races to watch. At the bottom of the story is a list of every competitive city, village or township race on the November ballot.
• Quote: “You don’t call a president for potholes, you don’t call a president about what’s happening at your schools,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Chair Rhine McLin told me. “It’s so important to have a direct impact on your life every day through your hometown elections.”
• Major mayor races: The contest for mayor of Dayton and the race to see who will be the next mayor of Kettering are two of the biggest local races.
• City councils: The race for Riverside city council includes debate over how to address the city’s financial challenges. Trotwood has two separate two-person races. And Dayton’s city commission race will determine if the winner of the mayor race will be able to enact their priorities.
• Greene County: Beavercreek also has a competitive city council race.
• Miami County: In Troy, four candidates are vying for three at-large seats.
• Townships: There are 30 township trustee races on the ballot in the four-county region. Montgomery County’s largest townships — Washington, Miami and Harrison — each have three candidates on the ballot for two seats.
• Miami Twp.: The race in Miami Twp. features an incumbent, the son of another incumbent, and the current township fiscal officer who is facing a removal petition from the Ohio Attorney General because of a gold purchasing scheme.
• Voter guide: With our Voter Guide, you can read the platforms and priorities of hundreds of candidates for local office to help you cast an informed ballot.
• Previous coverage: Previous coverage has looked at school board races, and municipal and school tax issues. Go to our elections page for all of our previous coverage.