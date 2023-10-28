Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-29-2023

Welcome to the last Weekly Roundup of October, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed.

Speed trap or local control? Some area mayor’s courts among busiest in Ohio

Driving the news: When voters decide whether to disband of the village of Harveysburg in the November election, they will also determine the fate of one of the busiest mayor’s courts, per capita, in Ohio

• The numbers: Our investigation found of the 268 mayor’s courts in operation in Ohio, four in our area rank in the top 10 in the number of citations per 100 residents. North Hampton, a Clark County village of 457 people, handled 1,065 new cases last year. The Clark County community of Tremont City ranks fifth per-capita, and Donnelsville in Clark County ranks sixth. The Warren County community of Harveysburg ranks seventh.

• Background: Mayor’s courts are a somewhat unique institution — only Ohio and Louisiana have them — and controversial. Mayor’s courts allow village mayors to serve as judges and oversee certain traffic and criminal cases.

• The debate: Critics, such as the ACLU of Ohio, say they are money grabs and speed traps and give mayors of small villages too much power, including the ability to jail people and levy fines, after only two days of training. Harveysburg and other local officials say the courts are professionally run and exist to give villages the ability to maintain law and order with a personal touch. They note many mayor’s courts — including Harveysburg — are presided over by magistrates who are experienced, licensed attorneys.

• A day in court: A reporter visited the North Hampton Mayor’s Court to observe how cases are handled. He found the village hall and mayor’s court are in an old farmhouse, where a magistrate makes it point to handle justice “with a personal touch.”

Election 2023: 1 election, 2 parts: Political hot-buttons and hyper-local school, city topics

Summary: Our coverage of candidates and issues on the November ballot continued this week. Here is a comprehensive roundup of major local races to watch Nov. 7. See all of our election coverage here, and use our Voter Guide to read why candidates in contested races say you should vote for them.

• Follow the money: Last week was the last campaign finance filing deadline before the election, giving us a peak at who is behind major statewide campaigns.

- Issue 1: Records show Issue 1 supporters far outraised their anti-abortion opponents in the months leading up to the November election, bringing in nearly $29 million from donors since Sept. 8. The effort against Issue 1 raised just under $10 million in the same period, according to Thursday’s filings.

- Issue 2: On Issue 2, campaign contributions have so far been dominated by marijuana industry players both in and out of the state that could financially benefit from passing Issue 2 this November, according to finance reports. Nearly $1.4 million was contributed to the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. The PAC opposing Issue 2, called Protecting Ohio Workers and Families, raised $442,900 in the same time frame.

• Facts first: Our coverage of the competing claims about Issue 1 (enshrining abortion rights into the Ohio Constitution) continued with an informational event hosted by the League of Women Voters clarifying — to the extent possible — what the amendment would do.

- Key takeaway: The language of Issue 1 leaves some things open to interpretation, meaning courts will have to decide exactly how far rights guaranteed by the amendment would go.

• Polling places: Many religious groups have taken a position on Issue 1, even displaying yard signs or putting messages on their marquees. Churches also serve as polling places on Election Day.

- We looked into it and found religious organizations can take a position on issues and display signs, but they have to follow rules on Election Day including keeping all signs a distance from the polls and allowing all campaigns to put up signs if they put up their own.