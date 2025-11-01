Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-02-25

If you’re a regular reader of this newsletter, you have probably seen me before waxing poetic about the important role of local journalism. This week demonstrates that like few others.
There is an election Tuesday, and the Dayton Daily News is the only source for comprehensive coverage of local candidates and issues. We take this responsibility very seriously, because we know voters count on this impartial information to make informed decisions about the future of their communities.
Election 2025
Credit: Nick Graham
Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s election.
• Municipal races: Here is a rundown of city, village and township races on the ballot Tuesday, and which ones are particularly notable.
• School board races: School board races are unusually competitive this year. This story looked at themes in area school board races, and includes a list of districts with competitive races.
• Voter Guide: Our Voter Guide includes responses from hundreds of candidates outlining their platforms and priorities if elected.
• Municipal levies: Here is a list of non-school tax increases on local ballots.
• School levies: This story by education reporter Eileen McClory looks at how school districts are navigating Ohio’s school funding landscape, and why some say they need more money.
• Full coverage: Our Election 2025 page includes full coverage of races and issues, including our reporters’ interviews with candidates, controversies in local races, and campaign funding analysis.
• Voting: Here’s what you need to know to make sure you ballot is counted.
• Election results: When the polls close Tuesday, our Election 2025 page will include a link to our election results page, where you can follow the latest election results. Our reporters will be working that night to bring you the latest news and analysis.
Food assistance fight
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
• State of play: President Donald Trump says he will use federal emergency funds to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after he was directed to do so by federal judges. But the administration says it could take weeks to get the funds flowing.
• The stakes: A disruption in SNAP payments caused by the federal shutdown endangers food aid for 1.4 million Ohioans, many of them children. That includes about 150,000 people in southwest Ohio.
• State steps in: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to give $7 million to several Ohio food banks and up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits to more than 63,000 Ohioans who are at or below 50% of the federal poverty level.
• Dem proposal: DeWine’s order followed a rejection earlier in the week by Republicans in the Ohio General Assembly of a proposal by Democrats to tap into the state’s nearly $4 billion “rainy day” or Budget Stabilization Fund to continue funding SNAP benefits in Ohio in the event of a federal lapse.
• County contributes: The Montgomery County commission on Thursday gave an additional $500,000 to the region’s food bank to help respond to the SNAP lapse.
• Business impact: Grocers and retailers who SNAP are bracing for a drop in sales starting this weekend, our reporting found.
• Local resources: Here is a list of places in the Dayton area where food assistance can be found.