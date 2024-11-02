Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-03-24

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.

This week, that includes everything you need to know about Tuesday’s election, as well as a preview of the University of Dayton’s upcoming men’s basketball season and a look at the future of Dayton Live under new leadership.

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

***

The elections stuff

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Have you voted yet? Lots of people have, according to a recent story by Jeremy Kelley. Early voting ends today, after which you will need to head to the polls on Election Day or deliver your absentee ballot in order to vote. Here’s what you need to know.

• The stakes: From the presidential race all the way down to your local school board, the outcome of Tuesday’s election impacts your life in myriad ways. Here is a story looking at some of the ways Dayton-area residents will be impacted by the election outcome.

• Issue 1: The vote on Issue 1 has national implications, which is likely why the majority of money funding both the for and against campaigns has come from outside Ohio. Here’s Avery Kreemer’s story on how Issue 1 could influence the balance of power in Washington D.C.

- Confused about Issue 1? Here’s Avery’s in-depth explainer of the proposal, and here’s a video I made using Halloween candy to explain some of the more confusing aspects.

• Know before you go: Avery drove around Miamisburg last week to see how many voters had signs in their yard for candidates that won’t be on their ballot. He found a lot. Miamisburg is a prominent example of how recent legislative redistricting put tens of thousands of local voters into different Statehouse districts, which is catching many voters off guard.

- Avery’s story includes info on how you can find out who’s on your ballot before you hit the polls.

• Dress code: On Friday we found that the Ohio Secretary of State released guidance to county elections workers last week that apparel such as MAGA hats and “Not Going Back” shirts are allowed at polling places. Here’s my story.

- This is contrary to prior interpretation by many elections officials. One elections worker worries it could compromise safety.

- Read the story above for guidelines on what can and can’t be worn to the polls.

• More recent changes: A federal district judge in Ohio has given the green light to a requirement that naturalized Ohio U.S. citizens show proof of citizenship to cast a ballot. Here’s that story.

• More election resources: Our reporters have produced stories on every competitive race, and every major tax issue, in the region – as well as state and federal candidates and issues on your ballot -- to help you make an informed decision. Here is all of our elections coverage, and here is our Voter Guide where candidates were given the chance to ask for your vote in their own words.

Dayton basketball’s 120th season tips off Monday at UD Arena

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Go Flyers! The 120th season of University of Dayton men’s basketball kicks of Monday. Sports reporter David Jablonski wrote this season preview. Here are some key stats.

• 13,407: The size of the crowd at Monday’s sold out game, the same number as the last 59 games.

• 55: The age the UD Arena turns in December. The Flyers have only lost two of 21 season openers at home since the arena opened. Dave’s story previews Monday’s home game and the Flyers’ season prospects.

• Eight: The number of seasons Anthony Grant has worked as Flyers coach. In Dave’s story, Grant reflects on the changes he has seen, including major recent changes to college basketball after rule changes allow players to profit off their name, image and likeness.

• Immeasurable: “I recognize the impact that Dayton basketball has on this community and the importance it has had for a lot of people here for generations. For me, there’s gratitude, and it’s a responsibility and obligation that I don’t take for granted,” Grant said.

Dayton Live’s new leader strives for community-minded approach

Credit: KINDRED LIGHT PHOTOS Credit: KINDRED LIGHT PHOTOS

My family and I recently saw “Hamilton” at the Schuster Center. It was amazing. As a new director takes over Dayton Live, lifestyle reporter Russell Florence Jr. looks at the past and future of performing arts in Dayton.

• Big picture: Dayton Live draws more than 400,000 guests to more than 400 presentations annually. It is also one of the largest property owners in downtown Dayton, contributing $25 million in economic impact annually.

• New leadership: Gabriel van Aalst grew up in Sydney, Australia and comes here from Newark, NJ, where he served as president and CEO of the New Jersey Symphony since 2016.

• The future: Russell’s story includes an interview with van Aalst about his hopes for the organization. “In the 21st century there is a balance to finding out what a community wants and how we can deliver it,” he said.

• Getting there: Van Aalst’s arrival occurs in tandem with Dayton Live’s “Spotlight on the Future” capital campaign which entered its public phase in September with a fundraising goal of $25 million.