Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-10-24

Analysis: Trump, GOP victories statewide and locally historic

The theme of Tuesday’s election was Ohio voters’ strong support for Republicans’ message. That was evident in several ways. Go here for a full analysis by Lynn Hulsey, Avery Kreemer and myself. Highlights below.

• Trump triumph: President-elect Donald Trump was expected to win Ohio. But he did more than that, carrying the state by the widest margin in 40 years.

• Brown out: Ohio voters ousted Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown in favor of challenger Republican Bernie Moreno, albeit by a smaller margin than they supported Trump.

• Dem wins: Democrats are celebrating picking up four seats in the Ohio General Assembly, including the Ohio Senate seat representing Dayton and its southeastern suburbs.

• But…: Those seats were drawn to lean Democratic in the last redistricting. And the Democrat who won the Dayton Senate seat did so by a smaller margin than expected based on historic voting patterns. Plus, the GOP still holds a supermajority at the Statehouse.

• Zoom in: Vice President Kamala Harris won Montgomery County, but only by about 500 votes. Compare that to the 6,000 vote margin President Joe Biden won by the county by in 2020.

• Bottom of ticket: Even at the county level, local voters appear to have elected a Republican to the three-person county commission (the race is close, so could hinge on provisional and late-arriving mail ballots still being counted). And the GOP unseated the county recorder post, long held by Democrats.

• What’s next: The full story includes reaction from partisans, as well as thoughts from political scientists about what lies ahead for Democrats.

State of hunger

Every year, the Dayton Daily News partners with Foodbank Inc. for the Valley Food Relief drive. As we launch that effort this year, reporter Sydney Dawes takes a look at the state of hunger in the Dayton area.

• Growing need: Foodbank Inc. — which serves Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties — served 374,983 households over the past year. More than 50,000 of these were entirely new clients.

• Inflation: A main driver for that is that groceries are simply getting more expensive. This is not only squeezing families, but making it costlier for the food bank to buy the food it provides to clients.

• Who’s hungry: Research has shown that households with children, elderly members, or individuals with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity due to higher living expenses, limited income opportunities and greater healthcare costs.

• Publisher’s letter: As Dayton Daily News Publisher Suzanne Klopfenstein says in her letter to readers in today’s paper, “The power of community in Dayton is unmatched. We lift each other up during difficult times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.”

• Get involved: Visit the Valley Food Relief page for more information on how to make a donation.