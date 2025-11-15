Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-16-25

This week, that includes reporting on what food pantries are facing. Also, in a letter from our president and publisher, Rob Rohr, we introduce our Valley Food Relief fundraising effort that will run through the holiday season. Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com or you can use our anonymous tipline.

‘It breaks your heart’: Food pantries see overwhelming need as resources dwindle

Federal funding for food assistance programs is still lower than in previous years, at the same time that food prices continue to climb for food pantries and their patrons alike.

• Why it matters: Montgomery County has a food insecurity rate of 15.9%, according to Feeding America. This represents more than 85,000 local people who do not know where their next meal will come from.

• Rising need: Foodbank Inc. officials say that over the past two months, attendance at their mobile pantry locations throughout the organization’s service area has increased by 40 to 60 families.

• What they’re saying: “When you get on a personal basis with these families, and they bring their kids and talk about their kids, you see the concern is not so much on themselves. It’s on their children. And it breaks your heart.” — Rick Robertson of Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry at Spaulding Road Church of God in Riverside

• Looking ahead: Kathy Batts, who directs the pantry at Belmont Church in Dayton, said her pantry doesn’t know what to expect moving through the rest of this year and into the next.

Honoring a visionary: New exhibit celebrating James M. Cox’s lasting impact will be at Carillon Historical Park

A new exhibit honoring the late James M. Cox, whose influential imprint of entrepreneurship and leadership encompassed journalism and politics, will open at Carillon Historical Park in 2026.

• Why it matters: In addition to rising to prominence as a newspaper publisher, Cox served as a U.S. congressman, Ohio’s first three-term governor and the 1920 presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket alongside Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

• Funding: The park has received a $1.5 million grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to help fund the exhibit honoring its namesake, James Middleton Cox (1870-1957). The gift completes the funding needed to begin construction of the new building, which will stand across from the Wright Brothers National Museum and next to Gem City Letterpress — the nation’s only working 1930s letterpress job shop in a museum.

• The building: The new building will feature demonstration areas, a seasonal vending space, central restrooms and a centerpiece multimedia exhibit. Welcoming visitors will be a lifelike audio-animatronic Gov. James M. Cox, who will introduce guests to his remarkable life and legacy.

• What they’re saying: “My great-grandfather loved Dayton and considered it his home until the end. From his earliest days as an entrepreneur at the Dayton Daily News, to the rescue of the city after the flood when he was governor, till he wrote his final column, he was focused on Dayton." — Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises