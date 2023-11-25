Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-26-23

Good morning, and I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with their families or loved ones.

This week, we looked at the toll that the nursing profession can take on the people who are part of it with one powerful local example at the center, as well as the sometimes-troubled F-35 program partially managed for the Air Force out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Death of local nurse shines a light on the emotional, physical toll of the profession

Nationwide, health workers are in the midst of a mental health crisis, the Centers for Disease Control says, caused by the environments they work in and other factors.

• One family’s pain: Ron Smith found a note saved on his daughter Tristin Kate Smith’s laptop after her suicide in August titled “A Letter to My Abuser.” It addressed a strained working environment in the health care industry, one she said left her body and mind feeling “black, bruised, and bleeding out.” The letter shocked her family and inspired them to share her words to help make change for other nurses and health workers.

• The causes: Our reporting showed that healthcare workers face harassment, including threats, bullying, verbal abuse, or other actions from patients and coworkers. Workers also feel strained by staffing levels and difficulty in work-life balance.

• What the numbers show: More than double the number of health workers reported experiencing harassment at work in 2022 than in 2018, the CDC says, which includes threats, bullying, verbal abuse, or other actions from patients and coworkers. Of health workers who experienced harassment, 85% also reported feelings of anxiety, 60% reported feelings of depression, and 81% reported feelings of burnout.

• Possible new laws: U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visited Dayton in April to advocate for pending federal legislation that would set minimum nurse-to-patient staffing standards. At the state level, the Ohio Nurses Association has advocated for a proposed bill (H.B. 285) in the Ohio Legislature that would require hospitals to set nurse staffing plans.

• How to get help: A national hotline that is available for use is the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis line, where crisis resources are provided to individuals by a trained crisis counselor. Other local resources are available at the bottom of our story.

Crash, critical GAO analyses turn up heat on challenged F-35 program

The F-35 program — partially managed for the Air Force out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — has faced negative attention this year with strong opinions from both critics and supporters.

• An important program: For the next six or so decades, the Pentagon plans to spend an estimated $1.7 trillion on nearly 2,500 F-35s — operating, maintaining, and repairing the planes.

• An embarrassing example: In September, an F-35B was lost for days following a malfunction that forced the Marine Corps pilot to eject in rural South Carolina. Navy and Marine teams found the crash site after a few days and a recovery effort was launched. A two-day standdown was ordered for the Marine Corps as members searched for the jet.

• What critics say: When critics look at the F-35, they say they see an increasingly expensive plane plagued by software problems and too many contractors at cross-purposes. In short, a program trying to be all things to all services and all allies.

• What supporters say: When advocates consider it, they see an immensely powerful weapon with cutting-edge sensors offering pilots an unparalleled view of battlefields, attracting orders from allies and envy from foes.