Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 12-07-25

Our investigation into whether Ohio's $50 million a year Motion Picture Tax Credit program is a blockbuster or a flop, and a look at the tragic trend of youth violent crime and those it leaves behind.

Does it pay for Ohio to be in the movies?

With several high-profile movies shot in Ohio released in theaters this year, we decided to take a look at Ohio’s controversial Motion Picture Tax Credit Program to see if it brought economic benefit to the Buckeye State, or just glitz and glamour. Read the full story from reporter Bryn Dippold here.

• Son of a nutcracker: The most recent production with local ties to get the tax credit was Elf the Musical, which played one show in Springfield and two in Akron in November. The stage play received $463,877 from the state in tax credits.

- Producers for the show say they brought about 90 cast and crew to Springfield for weeks, spending money in the community, and hired 65-75 local people to help put on the show.

• Man of steel: “Superman” was a box office hit this year, with help from $11 million in Ohio tax credits. The Hall of Justice is unmistakably Cincinnati’s Union Terminal.

• Wise guys?: Robert DeNiro’s gangster film “The Alto Knights” was also released this year. The $13.8 million it received from the state is more than the $10 million it reportedly made at the box office. Parts of the film were shot in the Dayton area — a portion of U.S. 35 in Xenia was temporarily closed in December 2022 for filming.

• Critics say: The tax credit has the distinction of bipartisan opposition. Both the right-leaning Buckeye Institute and the left-leaning Policy Matters Ohio want to get rid of the program.

• Small filmmakers: While high-dollar films get much of the attention (and money), local filmmakers like Greg Siewny and Lana Read in Middletown have shot several small films with help from the tax credit, and say it helps support a local film industry while also putting Ohio in the spotlight.

- “The social part of this, not just straight business and dollars, the morale, the pride that we see ... there is a lot of excitement and just generally fun that you can’t put a dollar figure on,” said Siewny.

• Director’s cut: Go here for the full story, including perspective on why Cleveland has more success luring these shows, more info on why think tanks say the program stinks, and an attempt by state lawmakers to kill the program.

Violence against children leaves long-lasting scars

Dayton police data show that through the end of September this year there were four juvenile victims of criminal homicide or non-negligent manslaughter, which is down from nine victims during the same period in 2024. This is improvement, but it’s not good news, Cornelius Frolik reports.

• Huncho: Every young life lost is a tragedy. One of those is 17-year-old Hillary Farr Jr. Those who loved him called him “Huncho.” He was fatally shot outside of his West Dayton home in September. He was a Dunbar senior and was the oldest of four siblings. He worked at Love’s Travel Stop and was trying to save up enough money to buy a car.

“He was real — he supported me a lot, he was my backbone," said his mother Tierra Stark. “He was a beautiful soul.”

• Young guns: Dayton police officers have recovered more than 730 guns this year, and 66 juveniles were arrested with firearms, even though they are not legally allowed to possess the weapons.

• ‘Stop’: Last month, 10-year-old Princetyn Daniels made a public plea calling for an end to the violence during a memorial for her younger cousin, Legaci Deshawn Taylor. Legaci, who was shot and killed on Nicholas Road on Oct. 10, was one of the youngest homicide victims in the city this year.

“All I want to say is y’all need to stop that stupid stuff. Ain’t no way this should be going on,” Daniels said. “She was only 5 years old.”