Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 12-14-25 - Clone

This week, that includes the third part of our Making Dayton Home series, looking at how federal policy changes are cutting off legal pathways for immigrants; as well as our investigation into Dayton police officers disciplined for alleged misconduct.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Legal pathways limited

This year, our Making Dayton Home series looked at how immigration has shaped the Dayton region. Today, project reporter Sydney Dawes explains how federal immigration policy changes are making it harder for immigrants to make Dayton home.

• Citizenship denied: Earlier this month, local immigrants who went through the entire process to become U.S. citizens reportedly had their naturalization ceremony canceled after they showed up at the courthouse because of the countries they were from.

• Trump’s position: In a Thanksgiving day post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote that stopping migration from “Third World Countries” is needed “to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.”

• No asylum: Last month, President Donald Trump ordered a “pause” on asylum claims after the Nov. 26 shooting of two National Guard members in Washington D.C., allegedly carried out by an Afghan immigrant.

- Such a pause could have changed the life course of Dayton resident Martha-Jeannette Rodriguez, whose family’s journey from Colombia was a decision made out of fear for their safety. Read her story here.

• No refuge: The Trump administration capped refugee admissions for this fiscal year at 7,500 — the lowest level in history.

- Dayton has a large refugee community, which has helped stem population and workforce loss, our previous reporting found. Sydney recently profiled a Congolese pastor, who came here as a refugee and helped found a church in Huber Heights.

• Lawmakers react (kinda): We reached out to Ohio’s two U.S. senators and the congressman who represents Dayton (and represented Springfield) about their views on limiting legal immigration. Read their quasi-responses here.

• The full story: Go here for Sydney’s full story, with more detailed explanation about legal pathways to U.S. residency and citizenship, and how they are impacted by federal policy changes.

• Previous reporting: Go here for our previous reporting from the Making Dayton Home series, including business leaders talking about the economic benefits of immigration, an exploration of the cultural contributions of immigrants, and other contributions of immigrants in the Dayton region.

Dayton police disciplined

Following some high-profile cases at the Dayton Police Department, our reporter Cornelius Frolik investigated disciplinary cases involving Dayton cops this year.

• Signs: A 23-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department resigned two months ago amid an administrative investigation into allegations that he stole decorative signs from a shuttered downtown business. He is now working for the New Lebanon Police Department.

• Hero cop: An officer hailed as a hero for helping take down the gunman in the 2019 mass shooting in the Oregon District is fighting to get his job back after the city says he committed multiple policy violations, including allegedly harassing a co-worker through unwanted messages or texts.

• No-show: Another officer was fired earlier this year after he allegedly attended a concert in Columbus in August 2024 even though he had called off on sick leave, personnel records state.

• Union responds: A police union representatives said city and police leadership too often get so caught up in the accusations leveled against officers that they seek or impose discipline that ignores the facts and findings of thorough administrative investigations. He said the findings often do not match the allegations.

• Reinstated: Earlier this year, the Dayton police union helped reinstate a police sergeant who was convicted of misdemeanor criminal charges after being accused by multiple women of engaging in non-consensual sexual acts. The FOP said the disciplinary actions the city took against the officer were not consistent with the police union’s contract and case law.

• Run out clock: The union also says the city has missed the deadline to administratively discipline or file formal civil service charges against multiple officers under state investigation for more than a year over potential criminal conduct.