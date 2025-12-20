Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 12-21-25

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

Testing the water

As multiple area water utilities announced notable rate increases in January, we decided to investigate rates across the region, how much they differ and why. Reporter London Bishop’s findings were eye-opening:

• Depth check: London analyzed an annual report from the Piqua Utilities Department that looks at 70 communities across the Miami Valley.

• Deep end: The highest rates by far were found in the village of Yellow Springs, where the average resident pays $401.46 quarterly for water. Add in sewer charges, and the quarterly bill is a staggering $710.19.

• Trickle: On the other end of the scale is the village of Minster, which is only a little smaller than Yellow Springs. The average water bill there is only $69 for the same amount of water.

• Location: Even communities just a few miles apart can see big differences. In Clark County, the average water bill in New Carlisle ($235.35) is more than 2.5-times larger than the average in Enon ($84).

• Levels rising: For most area residents, rates are rising. Montgomery County Environmental Services, the largest provider in the region, announced it will raise both water and sewer rates by 5% annually for its roughly 230,000 customers until 2030.

- Next year. water rates are going up 8% in Dayton, 12% in Springfield and 4% in Hamilton. In Oakwood, the minimum monthly water rate will rise by just over 22%.

• Full story: Go here for the full story, including comment from utility managers about why rates vary so widely, a chart comparing all 70 communities in the study, and more.

The career of Peggy Lehner

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Mine and Peggy Lehner’s paths have crossed quite a bit over the years. A decade ago, much of my investigative reporting focused on issues with Ohio charter schools. There was very little charter school oversight, leading to scandals, school failures and government waste. Lehner, then chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, sponsored legislation that increased accountability for charter schools.

Over the following years, she pushed for legislation to reform children services agencies after Dayton Daily News reporting found failures leading up to the tragic death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins. She sponsored legislation that changed Ohio’s victim compensation program after our reporting found victims of the Oregon District mass shooting were denied aid.

In short, she was responsive to the community she represented, and an advocate for reform.

This week, we take a look at Lehner’s consequential career as she prepares to retire.

• Current job: Lehner is currently mayor of Kettering, a post she has held since leaving the Senate in 2021.

- “This is what I’ve learned, at the local level you get things done, you can see what happens with them and you can track them and continue to have influence on things,” she said.

• Political path: Lehner’s path followed now-U.S. Sen Jon Husted’s — to a point. She was elected in 2008 to the state House seat Husted vacated when he became a state senator, then took Husted’s state Senate seat when he was elected Ohio secretary of state.

- “Peggy is the definition of a true public servant. She leads with heart, cares deeply about others, and has dedicated her career to improving and saving the lives of children through her work in education and health care,” Husted said when Lehner announced her retirement.

• Focus on children: As a state lawmaker, much of Lehner’s work was focused on children and education. She started the Ohio Legislative Children’s Caucus, a bipartisan, issues-based group.

• Growing up: She says she was influenced by watching her parents — particularly her mother — as they ran a school they started. They lived in the schoolhouse for several years.

• On Kettering: Lehner said she loves Kettering. She said challenges it faces in the future include a new housing shortage, and city council term limits that create a perpetually inexperienced city council.

• Full story: Go here for the full story by reporter Jen Balduf, including more on Lehner’s impact on Kettering, and her concerns about the changing nature of politics.