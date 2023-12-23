Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 12-24-23

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Closure of GM-Moraine plant ended local manufacturing era 15 years ago

• End of an era: Fifteen years ago on Christmas Eve, the front page of the Dayton Daily News bid farewell to one of the region’s largest employers with the front page headline: “Goodbye, GM.”

- It was a gut blow to the Dayton region, and signaled to many the end of a manufacturing era.

• How it started: Reporter Tom Gnau tells the story of what the GM plant meant to Moraine and the Dayton region, how employees felt as the last truck left the assembly line, and how local leaders worked to save the site.

• How it’s going: Today the former GM plant is home to Fuyao Glass America, which claims to be the largest auto glass production facility in the world. Read Tom’s story for the tale of how that transformation happened.

Election 2024 preview

• Key deadline: Dec. 20 was the filing deadline for candidates and issues to get on the March ballot. Our reporters pulled records from board of election across the region so you know who and what may be on your ballot.

• Tax issues: More than 20 Dayton-area cities, townships and school districts have funding requests on the March 19 ballot, seeking money for school construction, school operation, road paving, public safety and other initiatives. Go here for a rundown.

• Congress: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton is unopposed in the primary, but six Democrats are vying to challenge him in November. Meanwhile U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy is facing a primary challenge from a former Butler County auditor who went to prison on fraud charges.

• Statehouse: There are five open local seats in the state House and Senate, including some that will basically be decided in the primary because of their partisan lean. There are also five Statehouse incumbents facing primary challengers. Here is a roundup.

• County government: At the county level, there are a handful of contested primary races to determine which candidates will advance to the November election in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.

• Next step: Boards of election have until Jan. 2 to certify those candidates (and tax issues) to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.