Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 12-28-25

This week, that includes a roundup of Dayton Daily News investigations that had an impact on 2025.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into?

Dayton Daily News investigates: 2025

Our reporters delivered hard-hitting investigations in 2025, holding powerful people and institutions accountable, watching your tax dollars and helping you understand what’s really going on in the community. If you missed any of our big investigations from this year, I did a more thorough roundup here. Below are some highlights:

• Nonprofit pay: From our investigation that led to the head of the Dayton Art Institute taking a pay cut, to our in-depth analysis of CEO pay at 100 of the largest area nonprofits, accountability for these agencies was a major theme in 2025. Nonprofit organizations serve in the public trust. Go here for more information about how and why we did our investigation.

• State lawmaker: The Dayton Daily News in May published an investigation revealing allegations concerning an area state representative. The lawmaker continues to deny any wrongdoing and is running for the Ohio Senate. But upon learning of the allegations, Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman asked him to resign before removing him from his committee posts. Our investigation also raised questions about how other local elected officials handled the allegations.

• Hershall Creachbaum Jr.: The Dayton Daily News investigated the actions of agencies meant to protect a 7-year-old autistic boy from Dayton whose remains were found on a wooded hill near U.S. 35. Among other things, our investigation found school staff reportedly called police and children services agencies multiple times with concerns about the boy’s safety.

• Bus driver: Likewise, our reporters investigated what local schools did to protect children from a bus driver who worked for more than half a dozen local schools and school districts was indicted in July on seven counts of rape, 64 counts of sexual battery and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Our reporting found there were allegations against the man made to school officials as far back as 2009 and as recently as 2021.

• Childcare inspections: The Dayton Daily News this year investigated how the state of Ohio oversees daycare centers, including some in the area where children suffered neglect and harm.

• Dayton crime: Our reporters investigated what neighborhoods in Dayton saw the most gun violence in recent years and what the Dayton Police Department is doing about it.

• Fuyao: Members of Congress have proposed legislation that would pressure the Department of Justice to explain what it’s doing to address concerns about illegal labor practices by automotive glass producers tied to the Chinese Communist Party. This follows our investigations into allegations of illegal staffing and money laundering connected to Moraine-based Fuyao Glass America.

• Immigration enforcement: Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Ohio skyrocketed in the first six months of this year as President Donald Trump made made good on his pledge to dramatically ramp up immigration enforcement, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of ICE data. Our reporting also uncovered how federal policy is closing off legal immigration pathways.

• Payroll project: Dayton’s city manager has gone without an annual performance evaluation for three years as her pay has steadily risen, a Dayton Daily News investigation found. As part of our Dayton Daily News Payroll Project, the Dayton Daily News analyzed payroll for Dayton and its largest suburbs this year.

• Job swap: Local politicians and candidates who lost races in the 2024 election were quickly awarded jobs with other local governments, Dayton Daily News investigations found. This included an unseated Democratic county commissioner and recorder, as well as a Republican county commission candidate.

• Assessing tax credits: The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. This year, that has included taking a critical look at two prominent tax credit programs: The multi-billion dollar Job Creation Tax Credit program, and the much smaller but also controversial Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program.

• Villages at risk: A Dayton Daily News investigation found at least 28 villages across southwest Ohio — from Millville in Butler County to Fletcher in Miami County or Catawba in Clark County — may cease to exist as villages in a couple years.

• Private school performance: A Dayton Daily News analysis of state test scores found that some public school districts where lots of parents use taxpayer-funded vouchers to send their kids to private schools actually perform better than the private schools in the district.

• Englewood school: A Dayton Daily News investigation found a proposed Englewood school for teens in the foster care system is at least the seventh time in two different states the academy’s founder has attempted to open such a facility. Previous tries, dating back 22 years, ended in failure and often litigation.

• New Lebanon: Dysfunction in the village of New Lebanon was the subject of numerous in-depth reports in 2025. From improper payments to employees, to legal settlements, to the hiring of a police officer under investigation by the city of Dayton. The village became, in short, a study in how electoral populism can lead to political dysfunction.