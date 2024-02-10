Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 2-11-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Local romance scam victims add to record losses topping $1.3B

Credit: Shutterstock Credit: Shutterstock

• Preying on loneliness: With Valentines Day approaching, reporter Nick Blizzard investigated “romance scams,” where a fraudster will trick people online into thinking they are forming a romantic relationship then claim they need financial help and extort the victims for money.

• Why we did this: When a Fairfield man was charged in December with involvement in romance scams totaling more than $1 million, we wondered just how big of a racket such scams are and how many people in our region are impacted.

• What we found: Romance scams are a huge problem, costing Ohioans tens of millions of dollars a year and costing Americans more than $1 billion.

- Nick analyzed reports to the Ohio Attorney General and found dozens of local examples of alleged romance scams reported from our region in recent years, costing victims an average of $15,000 each.

• The real cost: Beyond the considerable financial losses is the betrayal of trust. These people thought they were in love, and not only had their money stolen but also their hearts broken.

• Outlandish claims: Court records, state reports and interviews reveal that victims are reeled in with fascinating tales. Fraudsters claim they have gold bars inherited from a father in Australia, are trapped in an Italian prison, are in the military serving overseas — in all cases they urgently need cash, often in untraceable forms such as gift cards.

• The victims: One Greene County woman says her elderly mother gave away her entire inheritance to people she met online.

- “All I know is my mom … went through $150,000 that her father left her when he passed away,” she said. “Between all the troubles she had with the banks, she’s to the point now where no bank will open an account with her for her anywhere. She’s been blackballed.”

• Rarely reported: Law enforcement officials and advocated for the elderly say the actual cost of such scams is likely much higher since they are often unreported. At the bottom of this story are tips on avoiding romance scams.

Effort promoting Bible education during school day growing locally

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

• Background: Our reporters for months have covered efforts in areas such as Tipp City and Huber Heights to allow public school districts to offer Bible-based education during the school day through an organization called LifeWise. Each individual effort brought some controversy. We wanted to know how widespread the effort is and how it works.

• Our investigation: Our reporters spoke with organizers, critics and school districts. They obtained program curriculum and researched legal opinions. They attended public meetings about efforts to expand the program to Dayton and Kettering schools.

• What we found: Go here for our full investigation, including video, sample curriculum and Constitutional ramifications. In short:

- How widespread: Of the 57 school districts in Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Warren, Clark and Butler Counties, LifeWise Academy works with 12. Groups in four other districts are seeking approval, and others yet are in the beginning stages.

- How it works: The privately funded program facilitates Christian religious instruction for public school students during school hours in lieu of electives or during lunch for one hour a week.

• Proponents say: Supporters of LifeWise Academy say it’s an opportunity to provide Bible-based lessons for families who want it.

• Critics say: Critics point to the evangelical aspects of the program and express concern it’s religious indoctrination facilitated by public schools.

• Participation rates: One local school district voted to not allow the program. Of those who do allow it, it’s most common in elementary school and participation varies from less than 1% of students to about 39% in the grades where it’s offered.