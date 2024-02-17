Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 2-18-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Behind the Badge: Dayton Daily News goes inside police training

• Behind the Badge: Today we are launching a monthslong project called “Behind the Badge.” This project strives to address several law enforcement related issues in our community, from police recruitment challenges to concerns about how police do their jobs. Go here to see the full project so far.

• How we are doing this: Reporter London Bishop is attending the Sinclair Community College police academy, a six-month course that many area police departments use to train cadets. There, she will gain first-hand experience of what training cadets receive, and tell the stories of the current class of cadets and what motivates them to be cops.

• Why we are doing this: Our community needs professional, well-trained, accountable law enforcement. We need people to want to be cops, and we need to make sure they are supported with the proper training to do the job in the way the community demands.

• Key finding: Ohio currently requires more training to become a barber than to become a police officer. This story looks at the status of reform efforts being discussed.

• Read the story: Go here for the project launch story, where London introduces you to some of the cadets and what motivates them, as well as looks at the recent history of police training reforms and the relationship between cops and the community.

• More to come: Future stories in this project publishing soon include what physical training cadets receive, how they are trained to handle domestic violence calls, and an analysis of use of force by area departments and how and when cadets are trained to use force.

Election 2024: What you need to know

It’s election season again, with early voting starting this week. While much attention is on the presidential primary, there are numerous other consequential races and issues on the ballot.

• What you need to know: Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote, and early voting starts Wednesday, Go here for info on how to vote including on how to check your voter registration, early voting hours and other things you should know to make sure your vote is counted.

- Want to vote absentee? We printed an absentee ballot application in today’s Dayton Daily News you can print out and mail in to request a ballot.

• Senate race: Three Republicans are competing in the U.S. Senate primary to take on Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. Today we offer an in-depth analysis of the candidates and where they stand on issues Republican voters care about.

• Survey says: To help determine what issues Republic and Democrat voters care about, we conducted an online survey of readers. This info will also help guide the questions we ask of congressional and Statehouse candidates.

• Local coverage: Other recent election coverage includes a debate including some area Statehouse candidates, and an explanation of tax issues in Dayton and Xenia.

• We've got you covered: Go ahead and bookmark our Elections 2024 page where we'll have the latest coverage, and you can subscribe to our Ohio Politics newsletter to get it straight to your inbox.