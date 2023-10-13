Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 10-15-2023

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed.

Election 2023: We’ve got you covered

Summary: Voting starts this week in the November election, when Ohioans will decide whether to amend the state Constitution to protect abortion access and whether to legalize recreational marijuana and regulate it like alcohol. Locally, voters will decide important tax issues for schools and cities, plus dozens of competitive school board, mayor, city council and other races to decide how your local tax dollars are spent. Election officials are expecting high turnout.

♦ Who is on the ballot?: Use our voters guide to understand who is on the ballot in local races and where they stand. The guide, which includes responses from hundreds of candidates for local competitive races, is online at www.daytondailynews.com/voter-guide.

♦ Election resources: The deadline to register to vote and the start of early voting are both this week. Go here for a breakdown of everything you need to know to vote in the November election. If you are a print subscriber, you can find an absentee ballot application in Sunday’s newspaper. Absentee ballot applications are also available online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

♦ Issue 1: The issue getting the most attention is a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution. There is a lot of confusion going around with claims being made by both sides. We recently surveyed our readers on what their questions are surrounding this issue and answered the top questions in an effort to inform readers. We also looked at data on abortions in Ohio in 2022, and how that informs the debate on Issue 1.