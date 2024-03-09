Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 3-10-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

What is gender-affirming care, and does it save lives?

The Ohio law banning gender-affirming care for minors goes into effect next month. When it does, advocates for LGBTQ+ youth are terrified that the new law will increase suffering and the risk of suicide for transgender youth.

• How we got here: Ohio House bill 68 goes into effect April 24 after Republican lawmakers overrode a veto from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. The law bans gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio.

• Breaking it down: What is gender-affirming care, and does it save lives? Reporter Samantha Wildow provides this in-depth explanation of what gender-affirming care is and how it’s administered.

• Trans voices: While state leaders in Columbus enact legislation and policies limiting access to gender-affirming care to Ohioans, local moms and dads are trying to make the best decisions for their children. This story shares their perspective.

• One mom’s story: One local parent spoke to this news outlet on the condition of anonymity to protect their teenage transgender child’s identity while allowing her to speak candidly about the experience.

- This news organization avoids using anonymous sources except in situations when disclosing the source may put them at risk, especially when a minor is involved; studies have shown transgender youth face violence and threats nearly five times the rate of cisgender youth.

• Covering LGBTQ+ issues: How we approach sensitive topics such as LGBTQ+ issues is informed by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics and the terminology we use relies on style guidelines and best practices set by the Associated Press. Our motive is to serve our community with accurate information and diverse perspectives.

Child shootings, deaths in region involve unsecured guns: A family calls for action

After a 1-year-old recently shot himself on accident in Harrison Twp., our reporters decided to look into how often this sort of tragedy happens.

• What we found: The answer is heartbreaking. Our reporters found at least 10 young children were injured or killed in shootings that were deemed accidental in the region in the last several years.

• Jared’s story: Reporter Cornelius Frolik interviewed the family of Jared Green Jr. a 3-year-old Hamilton boy who died after his mom’s boyfriend – a former Centerville police officer – left a loaded gun on a windowsill. Learn about little Jared’s story here.

• What can be done: Our story also digs into solutions, including the debate over laws strengthening penalties for unsafe handling of firearms. Recent reporting on proposed gun bills suggests most are likely to go nowhere in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. But one bill noted in our most recent story has backing from gun-rights advocates.

- Plus the Montgomery County prosecutor has launched a public awareness campaign in response to these tragedies.

• Lives lost: Our reporting continues Monday with an analysis of what consequences adults have faced in local cases where young children are killed or injured by unsecured guns.