Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 3-24-24

Entrepreneurs’ Center, University of Dayton partnership growing in the restored Arcade

The spirit of innovation put Dayton on the map and this week we looked at efforts to keep that spirit alive through supporting entrepreneurs.

• Big picture: Reporter Lynn Hulsey visited the Entrepreneurs’ Center inside The Hub Powered by PNC Bank. The Hub is a partnership between the Entrepreneurs’ Center and the University of Dayton and is sponsored by PNC. Go here for the full story.

• The Hub: “The Hub Powered by PNC Bank brings together students, faculty and staff, entrepreneurs and local business leaders to form collaborative ideas and groundbreaking solutions that help drive our local economy,” said David Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton.

• Supporting entrepreneurs: “The Entrepreneurs’ Center provides business acceleration services, business support services, capital access programs and corporate innovation support services,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center.

• Investing in downtown: The Hub opened in 2021 as the anchor tenant of the restored Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton.

• The Path Forward: Part of Lynn’s job it to investigate ways to support the Dayton region’s economy through our Path Forward: Jobs and the Economy initiative. See more from this project here.

Election 2024

Ohio voted in a primary election Tuesday that will have ramifications on the local, state and national level. Go here for all of our Election coverage.

• Local: Local voters rejected nearly all proposed tax increases, leaving local schools and other local governments looking at cutting costs and scaling back plans. The primary also set up some contentious general election races in Montgomery County, while effectively electing officials in Greene County where only Republicans are on the ballot.

• State: From the Ohio Supreme Court, to the Ohio House and Senate, the primary decided who will carry each party’s banner into a general election that will impact the balance of power in Ohio.

• National: Ohio Republicans chose Bernie Moreno to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a showdown that will help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. It also set the stage for several important Congressional races.