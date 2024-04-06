Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 4-7-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Quitclaim deed fraud pervasive in region with few consequences

• Quitwhat?: Quitclaim deeds are quick ways to transfer property and often are used by family members. But in these schemes, a quitclaim deed with a false signature of the owner, coupled with a negligent or complicit notarization, is recorded against the property.

• Our investigation: Go here for our full investigation by reporter Sydney Dawes, which obtained data from Montgomery County to reveal for the first time just how pervasive such incidents are.

• Victims: Sydney talked to several alleged victims of quitclaim fraud who say they’ve gotten little help. A judge ruled that one woman’s Dayton property was stolen from her through quitclaim fraud, but the judge decided she won’t get the building back because the people who bought it from the alleged fraudsters are also victims.

• What’s being done: County officials explain how property owners can sign up for a new program to protect their properties, but some say more help is needed for people who are already victims. Meanwhile law enforcement officials say there are obstacles to bringing criminal charges.

Total eclipse of the heart

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• The obvious: You must be living in a cave if you didn’t know that Monday our region will view a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse. But even if you heard about it, there is still plenty to know.

• The deets: We have you covered on the details, including when and how long the eclipse will be in local communities, how clear the skies are projected to be, and how you can plan for traffic headaches.

- We also assembled a massive guide of eclipse related events in the region.

• The impact: Many local schools will be closed, some local cities are declaring a state of emergency, and local businesses are hoping to cash in on the stellar event.