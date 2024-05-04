Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 5-05-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Rent increases in region rising faster than state, national averages: Apartment shortage blamed

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Rent prices are a real strain for families across our region. Reporter Tom Gnau looked into how fast rent prices are going up, and what’s behind that growth.

• What he found: Read Tom’s story here. He found rent prices locally are growing faster than the state or national average. His story breaks out what regions are getting expensive fastest. He also spoke to experts, who say lack of apartments is a major factor.

• That jives: Other recent reporting backs that up. Go here for Cornelius Frolik’s recent report on new statistics saying the area is about 18,300 units short of what’s needed to house extremely low-income families.

• Some context: This is the continuation of a trend. Our report last year found that housing costs – for both renters and homebuyers – was growing faster than inflation, feeding the housing crisis.

• Voices: Our Ideas and Voices page has convened perspectives on what to do about this crisis, including this recent piece calling for citizen engagement in Dayton’s efforts to address housing policy.

Community Gems

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Today we bring back our Community Gems initiative, where we celebrate the people in our community who make the Gem City a better place to live.

• Community resource: Our most recent story introduces readers to Melanie Spencer, a school resource officer who made a difference in the lives of students in the Jefferson Twp. Local School District.

• More gems: Go here to meet more community gems profiled in the project this year and in previous years.

• Nominate a gem: Do you know someone who should be recognized for the impact they have in the community? Nominate them here.