Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 5-12-24

Life expectancy for area neighborhoods differs by 25 years

Credit: Jim Noelker

When Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services released a report looking at geographic health disparities across Montgomery County, our health care reporter Samantha Wildow didn’t hesitate to dig into the report’s findings.

• The big number: Sam found a startling statistic. The estimated lifespan of residents in one Dayton neighborhood is 25 years less than residents are expected to live in other parts of the county.

• Our analysis: Read Sam’s full report here, comparing estimated lifespans across Montgomery County and revealing what experts say drives those massive disparities.

• Environmental concerns: Sam also found that the neighborhood with the lowest life expectancy sits atop a “Superfund” site. Companies accused of the pollution entered in to a settlement earlier this year, but a toxic plume remains below hundreds of houses. Read that report here.

Local water systems have 5 years to address PFAS under new federal rule: Who will pay for it?

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Our reporters have covered concerns about PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” in local drinking water systems for years. This year, major developments are occurring in the effort to reduce and remove these man-made toxins from our drinking water.

• Some background: An in-depth investigation by reporter Sydney Dawes last year revealed that PFAS was detected in at least 15 area water systems that serve hundreds of thousands of residents at levels exceeded then-proposed federal limits.

• The latest: The U.S. EPA recent formalized those proposed limits. Sydney talked to officials in charge of area water systems about how they will come into compliance with these new federal standards.

• The cost: The cost will be substantial, and the impact on local water bills is uncertain. Dayton — which supplies water to much of Montgomery County — is looking at a $250 million project to fix the problem. This would be one of the largest projects in the city’s history.

- U.S. EPA representatives recently met with Warren County water department officials about efforts there, and cost concerns.

• Private wells: The new federal guidelines and massive federal investment in water systems does little to help owners of private wells, who our investigation last year found have little assistance in protecting themselves from PFAS.