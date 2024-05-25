Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 5-26-24

Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, where we bring you the top stories from today’s Dayton Daily News and major stories from the past week you may have missed.

This week that includes revisiting the neighborhoods hit hard by the 2019 Memorial Day tornado and talking to residents about their recovery, celebrating local high school graduates who overcame odds to don the cap and gown, and an explainer on the sudden closure of a local crisis care center — how it happened and what it means for area residents.

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

5 years after devastating tornadoes, survivors keep wary eye on the skies

It has been five years since Memorial Day weekend 2019 was marred by a string of hurricanes that spread destruction across the region. Our reporters this week are assessing how far we’ve come, and what issues remain.

• Emotional scars: Most of the physical damage from the storms is cleaned up, but the emotional toll remains. Cornelius Frolik visited neighborhoods hit hard by the storm to tell their stories of survival and hear how they are coping today.

• First Xenia, then Memorial Day: In his reporting, Cory spoke to a woman who survived both the Xenia tornado of 1974 and the 2019 Memorial Day tornado. Read her story here.

• Lasting images: Our photographers put together a photo gallery of the images from five years ago.

• Community voices: Our Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman brought together perspective from community contributors who wrote about the status of recovery in their neighborhoods.

• Progress check: Coming Monday, reporter Aimee Hancock will publish a story on how millions of dollars in local donations and federal funds were spent on recovery, and the status of long-term recovery.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: These five seniors overcame the odds to graduate

The Dayton Daily News is honoring graduating seniors who overcame challenges in their high school careers. Five students were selected through nominations from their schools, friends and family and will be profiled throughout the week in the Dayton Daily News.

• Big picture: Our education reporter Eileen McClory introduces you to the five seniors we will be profiling in this story.

• Ava Vo: Our first profile tells the inspiring story of a graduating senior whose experience in foster care inspired her to pursue a career in social work.

• Coming Monday through Thursday: Read more profiles of these impressive grads in print and on our website.

Crisis response provider pulls out of county after millions in public funds

RI International, a mental health and substance use crisis service provider, ended its contract with Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) last week.

• Why it matters: The sudden departure follows RI receiving millions of dollars in public funds, and leaves in a lurch efforts to improve services for local residents in the throes of a mental health crisis.

• How we got here: Our reporters Sydney Dawes and Samantha Wildow have been covering this unfolding issue since the beginning, and wrote this summary of what led up to this point and what’s coming next.