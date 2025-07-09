$1.02M Oakwood home for sale has custom front door with stained glass window, voice-controlled blinds

Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring and a ceiling light. Hardwood floors flow into the formal dining room to the right. It has a decorative chandelier, coffered ceiling and recessed lighting. There is a bay window on one side and a fireplace with marble accents, wood accents and glass doors. There is wainscotting halfway up the walls.

To the left is the newly remodeled kitchen and morning room. Hardwood floors flow through both of these areas, as does crown molding. There is a ceiling light in the morning room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, new cabinets and a tile backsplash. There is also an island with a separate oven/microwave.

There are granite countertops and upscale appliances including a gas range, copper range hood, dishwasher, French Door refrigerator and beverage cooler. The kitchen has recessed lighting and pendants over the island. There is a coffee bar with a copper sink.

Steps down from the kitchen lead to the sunken great room. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, vaulted ceiling and a stacked stone floor to ceiling gas fireplace. There is recessed lighting, bay windows and decorative half round windows above and a built-in bookcase with recessed lighting.

A hallway off the great room leads to a flex room that could be a den or sitting area. It has tile flooring, vaulted ceiling, a ceiling light and exterior door leading to the rear yard.

The first floor also has a home office with built in cherry desk with cabinets and bookcases, French door and carpeting. It has recessed lighting and crown molding. There is a half bathroom with wood vanity and hardwood flooring.

One bedroom suite is on the first floor. It has carpeting, crown molding and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a walk-in shower with glass door.

The home has two staircases to the upper level. The main staircase is off the entry way and has wood stairs and wrought iron railings. The steps halfway up are covered with carpet.

The rear steps are all wood with a landing and metal railings with glass. There is also a water feature on one side of the steps.

The second floor has a primary-bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms. The primary bedroom has hardwood flooring, a wall of built in cabinets and drawers, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is an additional built-in cabinet with recessed lighting, shelves and drawers.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity, recessed lighting and double linen closet. There is a garden tub and walk in tile shower with glass door.

Two additional bedrooms have carpeting. One has a built-in twin bed with drawers and shelves and recessed lighting. The other bedroom has recessed lighting and double closets. Doors open from both bedrooms to the shared full bathroom.

It has a double vanity, tile flooring, recessed lighting and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

Lighted wood steps lead down to the finished basement. It has a media room area with oak wainscotting, carpeting and wall sconces. There is a stone fireplace with wood mantel and movie projector.

There are built-in bookcases and shelves along one wall. The home has voice-controlled blinds.

Rounding out the basement is a laundry room with tile flooring, cabinets and a sink. The basement level also has a two-car attached garage with heated and cooled floors, and a brick paver driveway leading out to the main street. There is an additional one car garage.

The rear of the home has a paver patio and a composite deck with railings.

The exterior has extensive professional landscaping, a newly built retaining wall, drip irrigation system, copper gutters and downspouts and landscape lighting. There are gaslights over the garage and in the front and a custom pergola over the garage.

Price: $1,020,000

More info: Cindy Buckreus, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-609-5043, cbuckreus@aol.com