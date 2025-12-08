$1.1M Beavercreek Twp. ranch for sale overlooks golf club hole

A concrete driveway connects the street to the three-car side entry attached garage. A walkway connects the driveway to the covered front entrance. The front door has a glass pane and there are two sidelights and a paned transom window.

Inside, the foyer has tile flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting, a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan.

There is a built-in entertainment center and a gas fireplace with built in bookcases on one side. Exterior doors open to the covered screened porch.

At the end of the foyer is the formal dining room. It has a tray ceiling, chandelier, neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. It is open to the eat in kitchen. The kitchen has tile flooring, wood cabinets with solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash, a decorative fixture over the island, which has bar seating and recessed lighting. Appliances include a professional gas range with double ovens and a warming drawer, drawer microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator covered by matching wood panels.

There is a planning desk with built-in cabinets and a decorative chandelier and bay window in the breakfast nook, which also has built in bench seating and an exterior door opening to the deck.

To the right of the foyer is a home office. It has a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan and a closet. It is carpeted and closes off from the hallway with double French doors. There is also direct access to a full bathroom from the office. The bathroom has tile flooring and two vanities and a tub/shower combination.

Connected to the bathroom on the other side is a guest bedroom. It has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. Across the hall is a half bathroom with tile flooring and a wood vanity.

The primary bedrooms suite is off the same hallway. It has carpeting, a lighted tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a bay window on one side. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double sized wood vanity, soaking tub, and walk in tile shower with a glass door. There are two walk in closets, one off the bathroom.

The first floor also has a laundry room. It has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the finished walk out basement. It has a recreation room and a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The recreation room has a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and a decorative chandelier. It is carpeted and there is a stacked stone gas fireplace. There is a separate wet bar area around the corner with bar seating, tile flooring, two pendant lighting fixtures, a dishwasher, sink and beverage cooler. Sliding glass doors open from the recreation room to the back yard patio. The recreation room also has a window with a built-in bench.

The basement bedroom has carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, recessed lighting, a walk-in shower with glass doors, wood vanity and a built-in cabinet. There is also a large unfinished area for storage.

The screened in porch overlooks the golf course and has a composite floor, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a deck off the screened in porch with steps leading down to the stone pavers and the lower-level covered patio.

Price: $1,100,000

Contact: Cindy Buckreus, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-609-5043, cbuckreus@aol.com