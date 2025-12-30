Breaking: MISSING: Dayton police looking for 14-year-old

$695K Clearcreek Twp. home for sale has in-ground pool

This four-bedroom two story, built in 2980, has 5,756 square feet of finished living space, including the basement. CONTRIBUTED

This four-bedroom two story, built in 2980, has 5,756 square feet of finished living space, including the basement. CONTRIBUTED
HOMESPLUS | REAL ESTATE
By
16 minutes ago
X

This Springboro four-bedroom two story was built in 1980 and has 5,756 of finished living space. It is at 1315 Woodland Greens Blvd. in Clearcreek Twp. and in the Springboro City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to a two-car side entry garage with openers, and a concrete walkway connects it to the covered front entry. The front door has a decorative beveled glass inset and dual sidelights.

Inside, the two-story foyer has a decorative chandelier, tile flooring and two closets. There is a plant/art ledge above the entry.

The dedicated home office has crown molding, hardwood floors, a built in bookcase and ceiling fan. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

To the right is a dedicated home office. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and French doors closing it off from the foyer. It also has a built-in bookcase.

To the left is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, crown molding and is open to the formal dining room, which has hardwood flooring. The dining room also has a decorative ceiling light and crown molding.

At the end of the foyer is the great room. It has recessed lighting, a vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan. There is neutral carpeting, crown molding and a brick fireplace with raised hearth and glass doors. There is also a built-in bookcase.

The great room is vaulted with recessed lighting and skylights. It has carpeting and a brick fireplace with glass doors and a raised hearth. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Open to the great room is the breakfast nook and kitchen. This area has hardwood floors, a built-in corner cabinet and a decorative chandelier. There is an exterior door opening to the back patio. The kitchen has wood cabinets, recessed lighting, solid surface countertops and a breakfast bar. Appliances include a dishwasher, gas range, microwave and side by side refrigerator.

The eat in kitchen has hardwood flooring, solid surface countertops, a tile backsplash and wood cabinets. The eat in area has a skylight and a built in corner cabinet. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

There is a main floor laundry room with tile flooring, cabinets and a sink and an exterior door. A half bathroom is nearby with tile flooring and a pedestal sink.

The sunroom has tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling with a wood beam, ceiling fan, skylights and track lighting. It opens to the back patio and pool area. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

At the rear of the home is the sunroom. It has a vaulted, wood beamed ceiling, ceiling fan, track lighting and four skylights. French doors open from this room to the back patio. There is an additional exterior door opening to the side of the home and inground pool area.

A wood staircase with carpet runner is off the foyer and leads to the second floor and four bedrooms. Neutral carpeting flows throughout this space. The primary bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling, crown molding, a beam and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tie flooring, two vanities and a walk-in closet. It has a walk-in shower with glass doors and a skylight. The additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and double closets. The shared bathroom has been fully remodeled and has a vanity with double sinks, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room with carpeting and recessed lighting, a workout room, art room, a full bathroom and unfinished storage space. The bathroom has tile flooring, a jetted raised bathtub and a wood vanity.

The backyard features an inground pool with diving board and concrete patio surrounding it. There is also a dedicated pool house. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The backyard features a paver patio surrounding a concrete patio around the inground pool. There is a pool house with cabinets and a beverage cooler. The pool has a diving board. The entire yard is surrounded by fencing and there are built in benches around the patio area. A portion of the patio is wood decking.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $695,000

Contact: Debbie Weckstein Frank, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors, 937-672-3942, GoDaytonHomes2@gmail.com

In Other News
1
Miamisburg ranch for sale for $550K has updates
2
Jefferson Twp. 1860s farmhouse on 21 acres for sale for nearly $900K
3
Xenia ranch on a half-acre with full basement priced at $550K
4
‘Dusty Shadow’ estate-style home in Springboro for sale for nearly...
5
$1.1M Beavercreek Twp. ranch for sale overlooks golf club hole

About the Author

Follow Beth Langefels on facebookFollow Beth Langefels on twitter