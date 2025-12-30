$695K Clearcreek Twp. home for sale has in-ground pool

Inside, the two-story foyer has a decorative chandelier, tile flooring and two closets. There is a plant/art ledge above the entry.

To the right is a dedicated home office. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and French doors closing it off from the foyer. It also has a built-in bookcase.

To the left is the living room. It has neutral carpeting, crown molding and is open to the formal dining room, which has hardwood flooring. The dining room also has a decorative ceiling light and crown molding.

At the end of the foyer is the great room. It has recessed lighting, a vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan. There is neutral carpeting, crown molding and a brick fireplace with raised hearth and glass doors. There is also a built-in bookcase.

Open to the great room is the breakfast nook and kitchen. This area has hardwood floors, a built-in corner cabinet and a decorative chandelier. There is an exterior door opening to the back patio. The kitchen has wood cabinets, recessed lighting, solid surface countertops and a breakfast bar. Appliances include a dishwasher, gas range, microwave and side by side refrigerator.

There is a main floor laundry room with tile flooring, cabinets and a sink and an exterior door. A half bathroom is nearby with tile flooring and a pedestal sink.

At the rear of the home is the sunroom. It has a vaulted, wood beamed ceiling, ceiling fan, track lighting and four skylights. French doors open from this room to the back patio. There is an additional exterior door opening to the side of the home and inground pool area.

A wood staircase with carpet runner is off the foyer and leads to the second floor and four bedrooms. Neutral carpeting flows throughout this space. The primary bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling, crown molding, a beam and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tie flooring, two vanities and a walk-in closet. It has a walk-in shower with glass doors and a skylight. The additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and double closets. The shared bathroom has been fully remodeled and has a vanity with double sinks, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room with carpeting and recessed lighting, a workout room, art room, a full bathroom and unfinished storage space. The bathroom has tile flooring, a jetted raised bathtub and a wood vanity.

The backyard features a paver patio surrounding a concrete patio around the inground pool. There is a pool house with cabinets and a beverage cooler. The pool has a diving board. The entire yard is surrounded by fencing and there are built in benches around the patio area. A portion of the patio is wood decking.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $695,000

Contact: Debbie Weckstein Frank, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors, 937-672-3942, GoDaytonHomes2@gmail.com