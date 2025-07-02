$700K two-story home in Beavercreek was built in 2022

Inside the two-story foyer has plank hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the open concept dining room with hardwood flooring, decorative chandelier, crown molding and tray ceiling.

There is a doorway from the dining room to the kitchen. The plank hardwood flooring flows throughout the open concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen has wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, pendant lighting and recessed lighting. There is an island with a sink and breakfast bar.

Stainless appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens with microwave, a range hood and French door refrigerator and a dishwasher. There is a butler’s pantry, and the breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and sliding glass door leading to the rear deck and back yard.

The kitchen and nook are open to the two-story great room. It has a ceiling fan, stone fireplace with raised hearth and recessed lighting. Off the family room is a home office with French doors and recessed lighting and neutral carpeting. There is also a half bath off the hallway with hardwood flooring.

The laundry room is on the first level and has tile flooring, a utility sink and cabinets. Off the garage is a mudroom with built-in storage, recessed lighting and plank hardwood flooring.

Steps off the great room lead to the second level and four bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has a tray ceiling, ceiling fan, two walk in closets and neutral carpeting. There is a walk-in closet with neutral carpeting and the ensuite bathroom has luxury vinyl plank flooring. The bathroom has a double vanity and walk-in shower with rainfall head and glass walls.

There is also a flex area at the top of the stairs that could be a second living room. It has carpeting and recessed lighting.

The additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a Jack and Jill style shared bathroom with tile flooring and a double vanity.

There is also an additional full bathroom on the second level with tub/shower combination, tile flooring and wood vanity.

The full unfinished basement has daylight windows and is plumbed for a bathroom. There is a wood deck off the rear of the home with steps leading to the back yard.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $700,000

More info: Anne S. Goss, Sibcy Cline Vandalia, 937-266-9361, agoss@sibcycline.com