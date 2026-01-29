Local real estate: $900K Kettering Tudor-style home is on more than 2 acres

Inside, the foyer has crown molding, a decorative crystal ceiling light and hardwood floors. To the left is the formal dining room. It has hardwood floors, French doors, crown molding and a ceiling fan.

To the right is a sunken living room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding, and a woodburning fireplace. There is a dedicated office off the living room with tile floors, French doors and a circular vaulted ceiling. A door opens from the office to a screened in porch with a ceiling fan and tile floors and wood crown molding. Exterior doors open to a brick paver patio.

Off the dining room is the eat in kitchen. It has hardwood floors, recessed lighting and custom wood cabinets. Appliances include a gas cooktop, double wall ovens, a dishwasher and refrigerator behind matching wood paneled doors. There are granite countertops, a double sink and an additional bar sink. There is also a walk-in pantry. The breakfast nook has bay windows, a tray ceiling and decorative chandelier.

The first floor also has a half bathroom with tile halfway up the walls, hardwood floors and a vanity.

Carpeted steps off the foyer lead to the second floor and finished attic space. The second floor has three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite and second floor laundry area. The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and two decorative light fixtures, neutral carpeting and a woodburning fireplace. Steps lead up to the ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. The bathroom has recessed lighting, hardwood floors, a double vanity and two built-in linen closets. There is a walk-in shower with glass doors and a walk-in closet with hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and a laundry area.

Two additional second-floor bedrooms have carpeting, crown molding and ceiling lights. Both have ensuite bathrooms. One has a wood burning fireplace and a sitting room with built in makeup vanity. One bathroom has tile halfway up the walls, a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination. The other bathroom has tile on most of the walls, tile floors, a pedestal sink and tub/shower combination.

Behind a door in the hallway are stairs to the attic. There is an additional room in the attic with carpeting and a ceiling light. There is also a bathroom with tile flooring, a wall hung sink and a bathtub. There is a flex room that could be used for storage.

The basement is finished and has a recreation room, utility room, flex room and bathroom. The recreation room has carpeting and a wood burning fireplace. There is also recessed lighting and daylight windows. The bathroom has tile flooring, and a wall hung sink and there is an additional laundry area.

The backyard features an oversized brick paver patio with wood pergolas and built in wood benches. The home sits on a hill, and views include woods and parts of Kettering below.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $900,000

Contact: Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon, 937-409-7021, jeanneglennon@gmail.com