$939K home with walk-out basement for sale in Sugarcreek Twp.

Inside the foyer has a guest closet and updated LVT flooring. The foyer steps back to the dining area and great room. The dining room has LVT flooring and recessed lighting. There are four pillars surrounding it. The sunken two-story great room has a wall of windows overlooking the back yard, neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and exterior French doors opening to the back deck. There is also recessed lighting. There is a fireplace with carpeting conversation steps/seating surrounding it.

The eat in kitchen has LVT flooring, wood cabinets with granite countertops and recessed lighting. It has a breakfast bar, and appliances include a French door refrigerator, microwave, cooktop and wall ovens. There is a coffee bar with beverage cooler near the breakfast nook, which has LVT flooring, a decorative chandelier and French exterior doors opening to the deck. There is also a pantry and a skylight over the breakfast nook.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to main floor primary suite. It has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a gas fireplace with marble hearth and wood mantel and French exterior doors opening to a private deck/balcony. The ensuite bathroom has LVT flooring, a double vanity and a walk-in shower with glass door.

There is an additional main floor bedroom with neutral carpeting. A full bathroom is across the hall and has LVT flooring, a wood vanity and walk in shower with glass door. There is also a first floor laundry room with LVT flooring, cabinets and a sink.

A carpeted circular staircase off the foyer leads to the second floor. There is a loft at the top of the steps with carpeting and recessed lighting. It overlooks the great room on the main floor.

There is a second primary suite on this level with ceiling fan and recessed lighting and neutral carpeting. An exterior door opens to a private deck. There is an electric fireplace in a stacked stone wall and an ensuite bathroom. It has LVT flooring, a soaking tub with water features, double wood vanity and walk in tile shower. The walk-in closet has LVT flooring and a custom organizing system.

Steps lead down to the finished walk out basement. It has a gaming area, recreation room, kitchenette and a flex room and bathroom. There is LVT flooring throughout. The recreation room has French doors that walk out to the lower deck. The kitchenette has stacked stone walls, wood cabinets, a sink and a beverage cooler. There is also a bar and granite countertops. The flex room/office has wood paneling and flooring and a beadboard ceiling. It has two ceiling lights. The bathroom has LVT flooring, a walk-in shower and wood vanity.

The remodeled garage has a new floor and built in cabinets and shelving for storage. A paver walkway connects the driveway to the back of the house, where there is a multi-level wood deck system and a gazebo. There are built in benches, a retractable awning and all areas have wooded views.

Updates include a roof (2024), a water filtration system and remodeled garage.

