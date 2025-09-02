$985K Oakwood colonial overlooking country club has workout space, mud room and more

Inside, the foyer has chair rail molding and hardwood flooring. There is a decorative light on the ceiling. To the left double French doors open to the living room. It has Oak hardwood flooring, chair rail molding and wainscotting. There is a fireplace with white wood mantel and doors opening to the screened in porch.

A door from the living room opens to the sunken family room/den. It has hardwood flooring, wood paneled walls, and vaulted wood paneled ceilings with beams. There is a fireplace with wood mantel and built in bookcases on either side. There are additional built-in bookcases and cabinets throughout the room and a bay window. The windows have wood shutters.

Off the foyer is a formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and French doors opening to the back solarium/screened in porch.

The kitchen is next to the dining room and has hardwood flooring, coffered ceilings with recessed lighting and new countertops and cabinets. There is an island with bar seating and a gas cooktop. Other appliances include a dishwasher, microwave, double wall ovens and a French door refrigerator.

A walk-in pantry has multiple shelves and storage areas. Double exterior French doors lead to the back patio.

There is a mud room off the kitchen with tile flooring and an exterior door and garage door. There is a breakfast nook off the kitchen with wood flooring and decorative chandelier. It has chair rail molding and a built-in glass door hutch.

The first floor also has a 20’ x 20’ bonus room with wood flooring that could be a home gym or recreation room. It has a vaulted ceiling and track lighting. The laundry area is off this room and has built in cabinets, wood flooring and a sink.

Wood steps off the foyer lead to the second and third floors. The second floor has three bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has hardwood floors and a decorative chandelier. There is a fireplace with tiles and a wood mantel. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and there is an alcove area outside with wood flooring. The bathroom has a wood vanity with double sinks and a walk-in shower with glass doors. The walk-in closet has wood floors and a built-in storage dresser with drawers.

The two additional second floor bedrooms have wood floors and ceiling lights. There is another full bath on the second floor with tile floors, tile halfway up the walls and a pedestal sink. One bedroom has a private balcony.

The third floor has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bedrooms have walk-in closets, wood floors and ceiling lights. The bathroom has tile flooring, tile halfway up the walls, a pedestal sink, a built-in cabinet and a walk-in shower.

The basement has a workout room with rubber floor, a laundry area with sink and cabinets and areas for additional storage.

The screened in porch extends across most of the back of the home. It has tile flooring, wood ceilings, a ceiling fan and two lights. A stone staircase leads down to the professionally landscaped back yard.

Updates include a new furnace, water heater, water softener, first- and second-floor windows, restored fireplaces, EV charger, new kitchen appliances, new fencing (2024) and newer roof (2019). Energy-efficiency upgrades include ductwork cleaning, air sealing and added insulation.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $985,000

Contact: Kunal Patel, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-248-3061, Kunal@kunalpatelgroup.com