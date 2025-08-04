Beavercreek home listed at $625K has three-season porch room, is on mostly wooded lot

To the right is a home office, it has hardwood flooring and double French doors. It also has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting.

To the left is a living room. It has hardwood flooring, a double tray ceiling and gas fireplace. It is open to the formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier, recessed lighting and double tray ceiling.

A doorway from the dining room opens to the eat in kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Appliances include double wall ovens, a microwave, refrigerator, electric cooktop and dishwasher. There is a tile backsplash and island with cooktop and a lighting fixture above. There is a pantry and bar seating on the island.

The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier, a built-in buffet with glass doors and cabinets and an exterior door opening to the screened in porch, which has luxury vinyl tile flooring and sliding glass doors leading to the deck.

Off the kitchen is the family room. It has recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace. A hallway off the family room leads to bedrooms. This hallway has a second pantry, a guest closet and a half bathroom with wood flooring and a pedestal sink.

The primary bedroom suite has double tray ceiling, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. It has carpeting and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, double wood vanities, recessed lighting, a walk-in shower with glass door and a walk-in closet. Nearby is a laundry room. It has tile flooring, a closet with shelving, built in cabinets and a sink.

The walkout lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom as well as a family room. The family room has carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is an exterior door opening to the back yard.

There is a wet bar with sink and refrigerator and cabinets. The two bedrooms each have neutral carpeting, walk-in closets and ceiling lights. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The basement has an unfinished area that has storage shelves, tile flooring and a utility sink.

The three season room/porch has wooden steps that lead down to the backyard. On one side and a wood deck with railings on the other.

There is a concrete patio that runs from the walk out basement under the deck. There is also a concrete walkway connecting the driveway to the back yard, which is mostly wooded.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $625,000

More info: Janet Miller, RE MAX Homebase, 937-477-4710, maryjan50@earthlink.net