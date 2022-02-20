Bonus room completes 2-story’s circular plan

Formal entry opens into the foyer with a guest closet and stairwell to the upper level. Hardwood flooring fills the foyer and continues into the formal dining room to the right and the formal living room to the left.

A decorative brick fireplace has a long wood mantel that caps off display cases that flank the fireplace. The display cases have glass-panel doors. Windows flank the fireplace, and both floor and ceiling molding have been painted white to accent the freshly painted plaster walls.

The formal dining room has a furniture nook with wood windows nestled within the arched nook. Wood china cabinets flank the furniture nook and have been refinished into a wood stain to match the wood flooring and chair rail. Light sconces are above the china cabinets, and the hanging light fixture has been updated.

A swinging door opens from the dining room into the kitchen. White cabinetry along two walls has a granite countertop and ceramic-tile accents the wall space between the hanging cabinets and countertops. The floor plan allows for easy preparation space with a window above the sink.

The kitchen has a dishwasher and gas range. Painted tongue-and-groove paneling gives the wall texture and surrounds a rear-facing window. There is space for a breakfast table, and a buffet cabinet has a wood countertop and pullout wooden shelves or cutting boards.

A nook off the kitchen has a broom closet, refrigerator nook, access to the basement and walkway access to the bonus room and first-floor full bathroom.

Also accessible from the living room, the bonus room offers a flexible floor plan design as the room has a walk-in closet nook, currently set up as a study nook. There is media electrical service within the wall to allow for a possible media room or family room. There are two windows, a ceiling paddle fan and wood-laminate flooring. Access to the full bathroom is off a walkway from the side-entry door.

The bathroom features a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity with granite countertop, light sconces, a frosted window and ceramic-tile flooring.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The stairwell divides the upstairs into a main bedroom wing and a guest bedroom wing. Off the main bedroom wing is a full bathroom, a linen closet and the largest bedroom. The bedroom has a large closet, a laundry chute and a sitting or dressing area with access to the walk-up attic.

The attic has a solid wood floor and could be finished. The bathroom features a tub/shower with subway-tile surround, a single-sink vanity, a built-in medicine cabinet with mirror, light scones and a mosaic-tile floor.

The other two bedrooms have single-door closets and two windows. There is a linen closet between the bedrooms. All three bedrooms and the upstairs hallway have updated neutral carpeting.

The basement has been semi-finished into a possible recreation room and a hobby room. The floor is painted concrete and there are glass-block windows. There are two bonus rooms.

An unfinished room has the home’s mechanical systems, and the other unfinished room has the laundry hook-ups including a wash tub.

OAKWOOD

Price: $345,000

Directions: Far Hills to east on Lonsdale Avenue

Highlights: About 1,870 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, decorative fireplace, built-ins, bonus room, semi-finished basement, walk-up attic, hardwood floors, updated carpeting, equipped kitchen, 1-car detached garage, paver-brick patio, fenced back yard, front porch

For More Information

Tobias Schmitt

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

(937) 554-6198

www.finelivingrealtors.com