Centerville 2-story for sale for $725K has stunning backyard, whole-house generator

Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and crown molding. To the right of the foyer is an arched doorway leading to the home office. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. There is recessed lighting and built in bookcases with a desk. The windows have an arched transom on top and wood blinds.

To the left is the living room. It has hardwood floors, crown molding, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. It has a built-in entertainment center with bookcases on either side. The windows have arched transoms on top and wood blinds.

The foyer leads to the rear of the home and hardwood flooring flows throughout the first level. The great room is at the rear and has three skylights, a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. There is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel and built in bookcases and storage on either side. Wood windows in this room overlook the wooded back yard and patio and there are fixed transom windows at the top and wood blinds.

An arched doorway opens to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has wood cabinets, a tile backsplash, crown molding, recessed lighting and two skylights. There is an oversized kitchen island with bar seating and a sink and two chandeliers over the island. There is also a small island with wine storage and shelves.

There are solid surface countertops and appliances include a wall oven, microwave, dishwasher, gas range and French door refrigerator. Doors off the kitchen open to the screened in porch.

The kitchen is open to the dining room, which has crown molding, a ceiling fan and exterior doors opening to the patio.

The main floor also has a half bathroom, a laundry and mud room and a planning desk. The mud area off the garage has a built-in seat and the half bathroom has a pedestal sink and tile flooring. The laundry room has tile flooring, wall hung cabinets and cabinets with a sink and a window with wood blinds.

The main level primary suite has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding and a ceiling fan. There are his and her custom walk-in closets with organizational systems. The ensuite bathroom has two wood vanities, tile flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors and a garden tub with jets.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. All three bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans and wood blinds on the windows. One has vaulted ceilings and a skylight. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The screened in porch/sunroom has a beadboard ceiling, paver floor, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. A door from this room opens to the backyard, which is fenced with wood pickets and privacy. The entire back yard has been heavily landscaped and features paver walkways. There is a paver patio off the screened in porch. A paver walkway leads to a shed with a water feature nearby and a pergola covered seating area. There are additional birdbaths and water features throughout the back yard.

The home also features a new whole house generator.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $725,000

More info: Cindy Buckreus, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-609-5043, cbuckreus@aol.com