Centerville 3-story home, priced at $999K, is on a lake and has a game room

Inside the entry has hardwood floors and crown molding. There is a guest closet around the corner. To the right is a home office. It has double glass French doors, a ceiling light, crown molding, chair rail molding and wainscotting halfway up the walls. It also has recessed lighting.

To the left is a living/sitting room. It has hardwood flooring and a bay window and crown molding. It also has recessed lighting. Open to this room is the dining room. It has a decorative chandelier, crown molding, a tray ceiling, chair rail molding and wainscotting halfway up.

It also has hardwood flooring and a bay window.

A doorway from the dining room leads to the kitchen. It has hardwood flooring, a pantry, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and island with bar seating. There is recessed lighting and pendants lights over the island. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, double wall ovens, a gas cooktop, dishwasher and microwave.

There is a breakfast area/sunroom with a bar and hardwood flooring. It has a decorative chandelier, a built-in coat rack and cabinets and a French door opening to the backyard deck.

Open to the kitchen is the family room. It has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a stone fireplace and hardwood flooring. Around the corner is a mud room with built in hanging system, a closet and exterior door to the garage.

Wood steps off the entry lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan.

The ensuite bathroom has a jetted soaking tub, tile flooring, two vanities and a walk-in shower with tile walls.

The walk-in closet has hardwood flooring and a custom closet system. There is a second walk in closet in the bedroom.

There are three additional bedrooms on the second floor, one with an ensuite bathroom. They all have neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. One has a built-in desk with shelving. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

There is also a full bathroom off the hallway with tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination. Rounding out the second floor is a laundry room with tile flooring and built-in shelving.

Carpeted steps lead to the third floor, which has an additional bedroom, full bathroom, loft and utility closet. The bedroom has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a walk-in shower with glass door.

The loft room has carpeting and recessed lighting.

The finished basement has a bedroom, full bathroom and living room and a kitchenette as well as storage areas. There is tile flooring throughout. The living room has a fireplace with raised hearth and recessed lighting. Outside of the living room is the kitchenette area with beverage refrigerator, dishwasher and sink. Doors from this area walk out to the back yard.

There is a game room with recessed lighting. The bedroom has a closet with an organizing system and barn doors. The full bathroom has ceramic tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in tile shower with a glass door.

The backyard is surrounded by a metal fence and has a wood deck with pergola. There is also a paver patio with a firepit and professional landscaping.

