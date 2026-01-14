Centerville colonial-style traditional home is on wooded lot

This Centerville traditional style home is in the Black Oak Estates neighborhood and has 3,889-square feet of living space. Built in 1978, it sits on a .72 acre lot, is at 7790 Stanley Mill Drive and in the Centerville City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the two-car attached garage with opener. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front entrance.

Inside, the foyer has hardwood floors, crown molding and a ceiling light. There is also a guest closet. To the right is the living room. It has hardwood floors, a woodburning fireplace with wood mantel and glass doors and crown molding. It opens to the formal dining room. It has hardwood floors, crown and chair rail molding and a decorative chandelier.

The kitchen has hardwood floors, custom cabinets, solid surface countertops and a breakfast area. Doors open to the back patio. CONTRIBUTED

French doors open to the kitchen. It has hardwood floors, custom wood cabinets, solid surface countertops and a lighted kitchen island with pendant lights above. Appliances include a cooktop, refrigerator with wood panel doors, dishwasher, microwave and two wall ovens. The breakfast area has a decorative ceiling light and sliding doors opening to the back patio.

Next to the kitchen is the family room. It has neutral carpeting, a brick fireplace with raised hearth and recessed lighting above and crown molding.

Off the kitchen is a hall leading to the laundry room and half bathroom. The laundry room has tile flooring, cabinets and a sink. There is also track lighting and crown molding. The half bathroom has hardwood flooring, a crown molding and a wood vanity.

Carpeted steps lead to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting and crown molding. The ensuite bathroom has double doors, tile floors, a wood vanity, linen closet and tub/shower combination. There is also a double-size closet. Three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and crown molding. There is a guest bathroom with tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished walk out basement features a recreation room with a built in bookcase, recessed lighting, neutral carpeting and a gas fireplace. CONTRIBUTED

Wood steps down lead to the finished basement, which has a recreation room and half bathroom. The recreation room has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting, crown molding, a gas fireplace and a built-in lighted bookcase. An exterior door opens to a lower-level patio. The half bathroom has wood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and a wood vanity. There is also an office nook with tile flooring and a bult in cabinet with recessed lighting.

The back of the home has stone accents and mature trees. CONTRIBUTED

The back of the home features a heavily landscaped yard with paver walkways and patios. CONTRIBUTED

The back of the home features a wood deck and a heavily wooded lot. There are stone paver walkways winding through extensive landscaping.

Updates include an epoxy floor in the garage and a whole house generator.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $520,000

Contact: Beth Seall, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-287-0654, beth.seall@cbishome.com

