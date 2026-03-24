Clearcreek Twp. ranch home for sale for $835K has finished basement

Inside, the doors open into a foyer with luxury vinyl plank flooring that continues into the hallway at the end.

The kitchen, dining area and living room are open concept with LVP floors in the kitchen and dining rooms and carpeting in the living room. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting and two pendant lights above the island. The island has bar seating and a farmhouse style sink. Appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is also a walk-in pantry off the dining room. The dining room has a decorative chandelier.

The living room has a vaulted ceiling with beams and a chandelier. There is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with wood mantel and recessed lighting. An exterior door opens to the back patio.

On one side of the main floor is the primary bedroom suite. A door from the living room opens to this area. It has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling with a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has LVP flooring, two vanities and a makeup area with built-in shelves and a walk-in tiled shower with recessed lighting. There is a freestanding bathtub with a decorative chandelier above. There are also two walk in closets.

Off the bedroom is a laundry room. It has LVP flooring, built-in shelving and a decorative chandelier. There is an additional walk-in closet across from the laundry room.

On the other side of the entry is the second bedroom. It has neutral carpeting, a walk-in closet and a decorative ceiling light.

Off the garage is a mudroom with a built-in bench, shelving and coat hooks. There is a half bathroom nearby with LVP flooring and a wood vanity.

Steps lead up to a second-floor loft with a bedrooms and bathroom. The bedroom has neutral carpeting, a ceiling light and a walk-in closet. The bathroom has a vaulted ceiling, LVP flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has two additional bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a family room as well as unfinished storage areas. The family room has neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. Both basement bedrooms have egress windows, neutral carpeting, walk in closets and ceiling fans. The bathroom has LVP flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The backyard is surrounded by a three rail Kentucky board fence. The stamped concrete patio is partially covered and there is an attached area with a stone firepit.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $835,000

Contact: Austin Castro, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-974-9926, austin@austincastro.com