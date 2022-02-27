Custom ranch’s walk-out lower level adds versatility

Double doors off the foyer open into a spacious room that could be a study or secluded living room. There are tall windows, crown molding and ceiling speakers.

The foyer hallway ends at the combined great room and kitchen area, which is the centerpiece to the house. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light. Hardwood flooring fills both rooms, and a gas fireplace with wood-cap mantel and tile accents is tucked within a corner.

A large, angled island divides the great room from the kitchen. The island has two granite countertops, one that offers breakfast bar seating for up to eight while the lower level has a double sink, storage and a dishwasher.

Cherry cabinetry fills two walls and surrounds appliances that include a gas range, microwave and refrigerator. There are granite countertops and mosaic-tile backsplash. An appliance garage is perfect for a coffee station, and a corner pantry closet has a frosted glass door. Between the kitchen and great room, a glass door opens to a balcony composite deck that overlooks the tree-lined back yard. The covered balcony has a ceiling paddle fan and wrought-iron railing.

Tucked off the kitchen is the entrance to the main bedroom suite. The bedroom has a picture window, a tray ceiling and extra media connections. A pocket door opens into a walk-in closet that passes through to the laundry room.

The private bathroom features a free-standing soaking tub, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors, a double-sink vanity with granite countertop and ceramic-tile flooring.

A second bedroom suite is accessible from the entrance foyer. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower, single-sink vanity with granite countertop and wood-grain ceramic-tile flooring.

An open stairwell leads from the foyer hallway to the finished, walk-out basement. Half the lower level has been finished into a recreation room. A wet bar wraps round one corner of the recreation room. The peninsula counter offers seating for up to 12, and there is storage and appliance nooks behind the bar. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the behind-the-bar work space. A play nook is built under the stairwell.

Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the recreation room with plenty of natural light, and a glass door opens to a covered patio and the back yard.

Off the recreation room is a short hallway that leads to a full bathroom that is also accessible from a third bedroom. The bath has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. The bedroom has a picture window and a walk-in closet.

Unfinished space has two separate entrance and the home’s mechanical systems are tucked in a location to allow for additional finishing or usable space.

OAKWOOD

Price: $300,000

Directions: Far Hills to Old River Trail to Ascent Circle

Highlights: About 3,550 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, volume ceilings, first-floor main bedroom, gas fireplace, granite countertops, walk-in closets, first-floor laundry, volume ceilings, wet bar, finished walk-out lower level, central vacuum, balcony composite deck, covered patio, 2-car garage, homeowners association fee. There is a structure issue, reports are available.

For More Information

Randall Byrd

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 416-4510