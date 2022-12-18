Hilltop brick ranch updated

This brick and vinyl siding ranch home, originally built in 1967, has a full, finished basement and sits on a hill in the Yorkshire subdivision. It is in the Springfield City School District.
A concrete drive leads to the two-car attached garage with opener and a walkway leads from the driveway to the front door. This area is entirely covered from front door to garage. There are wrought iron railings next to two separate steps in the front of the home.
The wood front door has a decorative stained-glass insert and opens into the entry with tile floor and half wall separating the entry from the living room.
The living room is to the left of the entry and has neutral carpeting, triple windows with blinds and a woodburning fireplace with brick surround and hearth, wood mantel and glass doors.
To the right of the entry is the dining area open to the updated kitchen. The kitchen has tile flooring, white wood cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, range, double stainless sink, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is recessed ceiling lighting and a ceiling fan in the breakfast area. There is wainscotting halfway up on the breakfast area walls. There are also two double-pantry cabinets near the breakfast area.
Connected to the kitchen is the formal dining room with wood floors, two decorative chandeliers, and French doors open to the sunroom. There is a door in the dining area that connects to the two-car garage.
A carpeted hallway leads to the three first-floor bedrooms. The master bedroom has neutral carpeting, double closets and an ensuite bath with walk-in shower with glass doors and a double vanity. There is also tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls of the bath. The second bedroom has neutral carpet and double closets, and the third bedroom has neutral carpet and a single closet. There is an additional full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination, an oversized vanity and medicine cabinet.
The full finished basement is accessed by carpeted stairs leading from the kitchen. There is a second full kitchen in the basement with gas range and refrigerator and double stainless sink as well as a bar with storage. There is a brick backsplash over the sink area.
The basement rec room area has a woodburning stove surrounded by stone, neutral carpet, wood paneling on one wall, and two wood beams on the ceiling. It is open to another large room, which could be a bedroom with vinyl tile flooring and ceiling lights. There is a full bath on this level with walk-in shower and wood vanity. The unfinished portion of the basement has a tiled floor laundry area and room for storage.
Off the dining room is the sunroom with ceiling fan, a wood bar, a brick wall on one side and indoor/outdoor carpeting. It steps out to a concrete pad in the backyard. Adjacent to the sunroom is a concrete patio. The backyard has a full privacy fence.
Facts:
1628 Yorkshire Ct. Springfield, OH 45503
Four bedrooms, three bathrooms
1,768 square feet
.3-acre lot
Price: $249,000
Directions: Home Rd to E Mile to Yorkshire
Highlights: Living room with woodburning fireplace, upgraded kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops, hardwood flooring in dining room, finished basement with fourth bedroom, rec room with woodburning stove, bar and kitchen, full wood privacy fence around backyard.
Angela Scanlan
Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger
937-284-0293
