Hilltop brick ranch updated

Connected to the kitchen is the formal dining room with wood floors, two decorative chandeliers, and French doors open to the sunroom. There is a door in the dining area that connects to the two-car garage.

A carpeted hallway leads to the three first-floor bedrooms. The master bedroom has neutral carpeting, double closets and an ensuite bath with walk-in shower with glass doors and a double vanity. There is also tile flooring and tile halfway up the walls of the bath. The second bedroom has neutral carpet and double closets, and the third bedroom has neutral carpet and a single closet. There is an additional full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination, an oversized vanity and medicine cabinet.

The full finished basement is accessed by carpeted stairs leading from the kitchen. There is a second full kitchen in the basement with gas range and refrigerator and double stainless sink as well as a bar with storage. There is a brick backsplash over the sink area.

The basement rec room area has a woodburning stove surrounded by stone, neutral carpet, wood paneling on one wall, and two wood beams on the ceiling. It is open to another large room, which could be a bedroom with vinyl tile flooring and ceiling lights. There is a full bath on this level with walk-in shower and wood vanity. The unfinished portion of the basement has a tiled floor laundry area and room for storage.

Off the dining room is the sunroom with ceiling fan, a wood bar, a brick wall on one side and indoor/outdoor carpeting. It steps out to a concrete pad in the backyard. Adjacent to the sunroom is a concrete patio. The backyard has a full privacy fence.

Facts:

1628 Yorkshire Ct. Springfield, OH 45503

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

1,768 square feet

.3-acre lot

Price: $249,000

Directions: Home Rd to E Mile to Yorkshire

Highlights: Living room with woodburning fireplace, upgraded kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops, hardwood flooring in dining room, finished basement with fourth bedroom, rec room with woodburning stove, bar and kitchen, full wood privacy fence around backyard.

For more details

Angela Scanlan

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-284-0293

angie@angiescanlan.com