Historic Clay Twp. home built in 1850 for sale for just under $600K

Inside, the foyer has new Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring and is open to the living room, which has a wood beamed ceiling, decorative chandelier, exposed brick walls and a fireplace with wood mantel and ceramic tile hearth.

A doorway from the living room leads to the eat in kitchen. It has LVT flooring, recessed lighting, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash and new custom cabinets. There is an island with a breakfast bar, pendant lighting and wood accents. Appliances include a dishwasher, range, French door refrigerator and French door refrigerator. The dining room has LVT flooring, exposed brick walls, a decorative chandelier and an exterior door opening to the back porch. There is a wood staircase to the second level in the kitchen with a built-in alcove with shelves.

Off the kitchen is a laundry room with tile flooring and a bonus room with wainscotting, a wood bead board ceiling, LVT flooring and a decorative chandelier.

There is a bedroom on the main floor with carpeting, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick wall and two closets. The ensuite bathroom has a tile walk in shower and recessed lighting, LVT flooring, a new wood vanity and an exposed brick wall.

There are four additional bedrooms on the second floor including the primary bedroom suite. It has carpeting, a decorative fireplace and a wood beamed ceiling and exposed brick wall. There is a walk-in closet with exposed brick wall and carpeting.

The ensuite bathroom has LVT flooring, a new wood vanity, exposed brick wall and tub/shower combination. The additional bedrooms all have neutral carpeting, wood-beamed ceilings, some exposed brick walls and ceiling fans. All but one have dedicated ensuite bathrooms with LVT flooring, exposed brick walls and updated vanities. One has a walk-in shower and two have tub/shower combination units.

The second floor also has a Florida room with exposed brick walls, LVT flooring, a beadboard ceiling and decorative chandelier.

There is a partial unfinished basement with painted concrete floor and an updated HVAC system. The property has a pond and trails and backs up to a drive in theater.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $599,900

More info: Zach Shade, Bella Realty Group, 937-760-2850, Zach@zachshadeteam.com