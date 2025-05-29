Historic home in downtown Troy, built in 1893, for sale for just under $900K

The front porch has a wood floor and ceiling and pillars and railings on the steps. The gazebo has a ceiling pendant light. The wood front door has two side lights, a glass inset and a transom window.

Inside the foyer has wood parquet style flooring, crown molding and wood paneling halfway up the walls. There is a decorative fireplace at one end of the foyer. To the right is a circular sitting room. It has wood parquet flooring, crown molding and wood paneling accents on the walls.

To the left is the living room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding and wood windows. There is also a corner fireplace with a wood mantel. Original pocket doors open from the living room to the home office. It has wood flooring, crown molding and two bult in bookcases on either side of the doorway. This room also has a fireplace with wood mantel.

Across the hall is the formal dining room. It has wood parquet flooring, crown molding and a decorative chandelier. There is a decorative corner fireplace in this room and a built-in hutch cabinet. There is a bay window overlooking the side of the home.

The kitchen is a few steps away from the dining room. It has tile flooring, wood cabinets, granite countertops, a brick backsplash and recessed lighting. There are pendant lights above the island and a farmhouse sink. Appliances include a dishwasher, microwave, wall ovens, electric cooktop and a stainless subzero refrigerator. There is a nook off the kitchen with tile flooring, built in cabinets and a decorative ceiling light.

Outside the kitchen is a half bathroom with tile flooring and a wall hung sink and a laundry room. The laundry room has tile flooring, a folding counter and a utility sink. Across from the laundry room is a bonus room with a sauna and tile flooring.

There are back stairs off the kitchen in two locations. One set is off the breakfast nook and the other is off the entry to the recreation room addition. It has neutral carpeting, beamed ceiling, and a wet bar with a sink and beverage cooler and built ins. There is a stone fireplace with an insert at one end with a raised hearth and wood mantel.

Sliding glass doors open to the rear deck and covered deck. The covered deck has wood floors and a wood ceiling with two ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Steps and metal railings lead down to the back yard, which has a full wood privacy fence. The covered porch also has a newer stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Originally carved wood steps with a runner off the foyer lead to the second floor and five bedrooms with three bathrooms. There is a decorative chandelier at the top of the stairs. The primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is also a sitting area. The ensuite bathroom is open to the closet and has tile flooring, a freestanding bathtub, a wood vanity with two sinks and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

Four additional bedrooms are on the second floor. Two have wood floors and two have neutral carpeting. One has a circular sitting area in the front of the house with a ceiling light. Two bedrooms share one full bath in the front of the house and two share a bathroom near the back of the house.

There is a decorative corner fireplace in the front bedroom and a decorative ceiling chandelier. The bathrooms have tile flooring, and each has a tub/shower combination. The bedroom at the back of the home has a wall of built-in cabinets.

From this level, steps lead down directly to the kitchen and there is access up to the finished attic space. It has wood floors, unfinished wood beamed ceilings and areas designed for pool and other games. The sunroom has brick walls and a beamed ceiling and is circular and at the front of the house in the tower.

The home has a basement that is partially finished and being used as an exercise area and wine cellar. The wine cellar has stone walls, track lighting on the wood ceiling and wood shelves.

There is a covered parking area outside of the kitchen. The back yard is surrounded by a wood privacy fence and has a stamped concrete patio with a walkway leading to the carriage house, which is being used as a workshop.

The oversized backyard has a water feature and mature trees.

Price: $899,900

More info: Lisa Nishwitz, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-266-3440, Lisa@lisanishwitz.com